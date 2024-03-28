5 UFC fights you need to see if you are a new MMA fan
Here are some UFC fights that new MMA fans should all watch at least once to really see the best of the best the UFC has to offer.
2. Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 1 (UFC 248)
In arguably the greatest women's MMA fight of all time, UFC strawweight stars Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an instant classic at UFC 248. The UFC 248 co-main event ended up being the main attraction for fight fans in Las Vegas. Weili and Jedrzejczyk went to war for five rounds, with each fighter leaving the Octagon badly bruised and bloodied.
After 25 minutes of action, Weili squeaked out the split decision win, although Jedrzejczyk left the cage feeling like anything but a loser. The fight will likely end up in the UFC Hall of Fame's fight-specific wing one day.
Female fighters weren't allowed to compete in the UFC until Ronda Rousey came along in 2013. Almost exactly seven years later in March 2020, Weili and Jedrzejczyk put on the first instant classic in women's MMA history. Jedrzjeczyk will enter the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, and Weili could follow her once she decides to hang up the gloves. Weili returns to defend the strawweight title against fellow countrywoman Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300.
3. Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 (UFC 202)
UFC superstar Conor McGregor avenged what at the time was his first promotional loss when he defeated Nate Diaz in their UFC 202 rematch.
Just months after Diaz pulled off the shocking upset of McGregor at UFC 196, the two welterweights met again inside the Octagon. The result was a chaotic five-round striking match between two of the UFC's biggest fan favorites.
McGregor got off to a great start against Diaz in the early rounds, earning a pair of early knockdowns to quickly gain momentum. But, his cardio faded in the middle of the fight, and Diaz pushed the pace and nearly finished McGregor in Round 3.
McGregor caught a second wind in Rounds 4 and 5 and ended up earning a majority decision victory. The McGregor-Diaz rivalry, as of this writing, is even at one win apiece.
If a trilogy between McGregor and Diaz never happens, fans can rest easy knowing that their most recent showdown ended up being an all-time great UFC fight.