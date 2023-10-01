5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NFL
Here are five fighters who could have passed up the cage for the gridiron.
1. Jon Jones
Jon "Bones" Jones is perhaps the greatest mixed martial artist to ever live. He has been nothing short of dominant in a career including multiple stints as UFC light heavyweight champion as well as a second title in the UFC heavyweight division. He's in part been able to accomplish these feats through sheer talent and an astounding athletic pedigree.
Not only was Jones himself a solid defensive lineman in football at Union-Endicott High School in upstate New York, but his brothers Arthur and Chandler were star players as well. Arthur and Chandler eventually went on to have careers in the NFL.
Jones, however, gravitated more toward wrestling and this eventually led him to a career in prizefighting over football. He credits his elder brother Arthur, who himself was a two-time state wrestling champion, for wrestling with him in his youth and preparing him to face some of the big men he'd later fight in the UFC.
Athleticism runs deep in the Jones family as it is rare enough for one child to reach the highest levels of their desired sport, but three is almost unheard of. Had Jones desired to follow his brother's footsteps, he possibly could have made the NFL as well. It's clear he is one of the most athletic fighters to ever compete in MMA, so it's not hard to imagine him excelling in whatever sport he chooses.