5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NFL
Here are five fighters who could have passed up the cage for the gridiron.
4. Alexander Volkanovski
Wollongong, Australia's Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is perhaps one of the most intriguing athletes the UFC has ever had. Despite being the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and the current UFC featherweight champion, MMA was not his first passion. Though he participated in Greco-Roman wrestling as a youth, it wasn't until he was 23 years old and already a successful rugby player that he transitioned to MMA.
Volkanovski played semipro rugby for the Warilla Gorillas where he excelled as a front rower. At five feet six inches, he used his imposing 214 pounds to drive plays and score points. His efforts were rewarded with a Mick Cronin award for being the league's best player as well as Man of the Match for his crucial role in defeating Gerringong in the 2011 Grand Final.
After capping his rugby career with these achievements, Volkanovski looked to conquer a new challenge: MMA. His tenacity, work ethic, and overall athleticism carried him not only to a decorated rugby league career, but also to a UFC championship. It seems as if Volkanovski can dedicate himself to any athletic endeavor and find a way to be elite.
Despite his size, given his frame and agility, Volkanovski could make a great running back. Much like the 5"5' Deuce Vaughn of the Dallas Cowboys, Volkanovski has a stature conducive to making catches and pushing his way to the end zone. If not a running back, it's fun thinking of Volkanovski as a punter. After all, his devastating kicking game is a big reason he secured the featherweight championship from Max Holloway back in 2019.
Though 34 years old at the time of writing and unlikely looking to conquer a third sport, had Volkanovski realized a passion for football after his rugby days, there's a chance he could have made a name for himself in the NFL. Afterall, it is not unheard of for a rugby star to transition to the NFL. Australian rugby sensation, Jordan Mailata was scouted by and eventually joined the Philadelphia Eagles without ever playing amateur football.