5 things we learned from Dana White's post-fight interview
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media following UFC 299.
UFC 299 took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida and the bantamweight division remains in Sean O'Malley's hold, after the titleholder vanquished Marlon Vera. With the event adding another PPV to the promotion's events, all roads now lead to the monumental UFC 300 event.
With the actual night of fights complete, all that is left to wrap up the fight week is the post-event press conference. Amongst the most anticipated to address media at the UFC 299 press conference is UFC president Dana White, who can be expected to reflect on the event as well as give some insight into the preparations for UFC 300.
Here are five of the things we learned from White's post-fight interview.
5. Dana White is not a fan of Sean O'Malley's callout of Ilia Topuria
In the aftermath of his fight with Vera, O'Malley called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for a title shot. This comes in the aftermath of Topuria gaining the title at UFC 298 and having his own mega-fight callout of Conor McGregor.
Despite the hype and intrigue over this clash O'Malley and Topuria amongst fans and pundits, White is not too big a fan of the callout. White has made it clear over the years that he is not a fan of champion attempting to move up a weight class, especially when it is champions who are still early in their reigns.
It can be expected that White will not be in a rush to make the O'Malley vs. Topuria match-up a reality anytime soon.