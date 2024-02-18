5 things we learned from Dana White's post-fight interview
The UFC closed the UFC 298 chapter live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. With the featherweight division's fate decided as Ilia Topuria successfully challenged for the gold, the journey toward the monumental UFC 300 continues.
The UFC 298 weekend ends with the post-fight press conference, which can be quite insightful and serves as the perfect middle point between the past and the present. Amongst the most anticipated to address media at the press conference is always UFC President Dana White, as he gives a glimpse into the uppermost management decisions and mindset at the time.
Here are five of the things we learned from White's post-fight interview.
5. How the UFC 300 main event was made
In the immediate aftermath of UFC 298, the promotion announced the UFC 300 main event. This was a heavily-anticipated announcement, and it was revealed that Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at the event set to take place on April 13.
This will mark Pereira's first defense of the 205-pound gold, and he does so against Hill, who was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury. This fight being confirmed settles debates and discussions within the MMA community, and it appears that there was also a lot of discussion behind the scenes too.
At the post-fight press conference, White confirmed that there were several discussions had surrounding the UFC 300 main event. There were multiple fights that the promotion tried to put together before the Pereira vs. Hill fight was settled upon.
White revealed that welterweight champion Leon Edwards was offered three opponents for the event, and Edwards said yes to all three. Of course, those ultimately did not work out but there were a lot of discussions around the event.