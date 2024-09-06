5 of the most famous combat sports WAGs
The world of combat sports is filled with several stars. From boxing to mixed martial arts, there is no shortage of athletes who have become well-known. On the arms of these athletes, you can often times find their partner, who sometimes can become quite famous within the combat sports community. These partners are referred to as "WAGs", which is the acronym for wives and girlfriends, and this is almost exclusively reserved for the world of sports. Here are the five most famous WAGs in combat sports.
5. Gallienne Nabila
Gallienne Nabila is the girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather. Of course, Mayweather is one of the most famous boxers of all time, being a five-weight division champion. Throughout the years, Mayweather has flaunted his riches, which included cars, houses, and shopping sprees. Although Mayweather has four children and has had girlfriends in the past, he never married.
Mayweather now finds himself in a seemingly steady relationship with Nabila. Being a model and an entrepreneur, Nabila is a person with her own standing. Mayweather and Nabila are frequently seen together, and it has been reported that the two have been dating on and off again since 2019. Together, the pair have been spotted travelling together, shopping, and even attending events together.
Nabila, born on October 3, 1997, is 26 years old (at time of writing). In addition to her modelling career, Nabila runs a women's empowerment non-profit organization, and she has even designed her own swimwear line. She is also an aspiring actress. Nabila has been seen wearing jewelry resembling an engagement ring but neither she nor Mayweather have confirmed that step in their relationship.
On Instagram, Nabila has 1.6 million followers. With Mayweather being in the spotlight as much as he is, Nabila tends to also find herself getting drawn into that. For at least the last five years, Nabila has been around, and this makes her one of the most famous WAGs in combat sport.
4. Alessa Quizon
Alessa Quizon is one of the newer entries on such a list. She is the wife of former UFC featherweight champion and current BMF titleholder, Max Holloway. The pair have been married since April 16, 2022. The exact timeline of their pre-marital relationship remains unclear but they became Instagram official in February 2020. Prior to this relationship, Holloway was married between 2012 and 2017, with one child. In marrying Holloway, Quizon also became the step-mother to Holloway's son, Rush.
Quizon is a professional surfer. She comes from a family of surfers and she found herself starting the sport at age four. Soon enough, she began competing professionally. Holloway and Quizon sometimes even surf together.
Quizon is often times found sitting ringside at Holloway's fights, alongside with Rush. On social media, Quizon and Holloway often share pictures of themselves and their family in loving posts. Quizon, on her personal Instagram, has over 722,000 followers, and she often shares content showcasing her surfing and her relationship with Holloway.
3. Jolie Poirier
Dustin Poirier is a former interim UFC lightweight champion, and he is one of the most loved and respected mixed martial artists in the world. His wife, Jolie Poirier, is one of the most recognizable WAGs in combat sports, as she has been by his side since day one. The pair met in middle school before getting married years later in 2009. In August 2016, they welcomed their first and only child, Parker Noelle.
The UFC fighter has credited his wife as his "anchor", and has even said that she assists him in business and fighting. Jolie Poirier can often times be found cheering Dustin on at his fights, and she even posts supportive messages on her social media. Together, they have co-founded a non-profit organization, "The Good Fight Foundation".
Jolie Poirier is the vice-president and director of their non-profit organization. On Instagram, Poirier has 156,000 followers. Through the work she does and her support of her husband, Poirier is one of the most famous combat sports WAGs.
2. Paris Fury
The Fury family is one of the most recognizable in boxing's current landscape. At the forefront of that is Tyson Fury, who has held multiple heavyweight world titles over the years. Someone who has been a constant in his journey has been his wife, Paris. The pair got married in 2008 and they have seven children together (four sons and three daughters).
Paris can often be seen by her husband's side before and after his fights. She tends to also be in the audience during his fights, supporting and cheering on her husband. Paris is also an author, with her first book "Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson" being published in October 2021. Her second book was titled, "How Does She Do It? The Kids, Tyson & Me", and that was released in September 2023. Perhaps, at some point in the future, she could release a third book.
On Instagram, Paris has over 1.8 million followers. Her bio reads, "7 amazing babies, 1 giant husband & a big family that I love". The Fury family also has a docuseries on Netflix titled, "At Home With The Furys". The documentary showcases their family life, and dealing with Fury's career as a boxer.
1. Dee Devlin
Dee Devlin is probably the most famous WAG in combat sports, and that is because of who her partner is. Devlin is the fiancée of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor. The pair have been in a relationship since 2008, and they have four children together. They got engaged in August 2020.
Devlin is a part of McGregor's management and promotional teams, assisting with coordinating his schedule and appearances. She often makes appearances with McGregor at press appearances, and she is also known for always supporting her partner during his fights. On Instagram, Devlin has 1.8 million followers, although she has set her account to private.
Devlin has been a constant in McGregor's documented career, and she has appeared in several interviews and promotional material alongside McGregor. Having been there during McGregor's meteoric rise and beyond, Devlin is certainly the most famous and recognizable WAG in combat sports.