5 of the most controversial figures in the UFC
Mixed martial arts and the word controversy sort of go hand-in-hand. Sure, the current landscape is thriving beyond belief and stars from the MMA world have skyrocketed to household name status. But, that wasn’t always the case. Back in MMA’s infancy days, throughout the early to latter part of the 1990s, the sport was largely ostracized for being nothing more than “human cock fighting” as outspoken Senator John McCain would put it. After numerous battles to help restore the sport’s reputation and legitimacy, MMA and particularly the UFC would grow to unforeseen heights, turning narratives from controversial to celebratory.
But the threat of controversy would not leave MMA for good, as it soon became apparent once the sport cleared its name, some of the fighters themselves would grow to become problematic. For one reason or another, there have been countless figures in the annals of MMA history who have the unfortunate pleasure of being recognized for their controversial antics or personas. Rewind back to the early days and the dark ages, you’ll find a few controversial blokes from that time period also, with Joe Son and Gerard Gordeau immediately coming to mind. But with over 30 years of MMA history to look back on, you can’t help but single out these five fighters in particular for being amongst the mixed martial arts Mount Rushmore of polarizing figures. In no particular order, it’s time to go down the lineup of usual suspects who have etched their name in the history books for a decent amount of accomplishments, but also a fair share of blemishes and negatives that derailed their rapport in the public eye.
5. Ronda Rousey
Starting things off with one of the UFC’s and MMA’s biggest superstars ever, Ronda Rousey. It’s crazy to think Dana White once confidently told a TMZ reporter that women would “never” fight in the UFC. You can thank Rousey for influencing White to turn that sentiment on its head. When Rousey was in Strikeforce, her star power was only beginning to blossom, but once she jumped over to the UFC; White strapped the rocket on her back to absurd levels of popularity. Rousey would continue her dominance in the Octagon, making quick work of her adversaries with relative ease, which had many thinking the “Rowdy” one was unstoppable. White had his cash cow, Joe Rogan fully tapped into the Rousey hype train on commentary, and almost everyone knew who she was by 2015 (arguably the height of her popularity).
Where the controversies would really begin was Rousey’s feature as a head coach on The Ultimate Fighter. For a while, Rousey had been known as an all-American Olympian, who had the fans by her side for her competitive nature, yet still being a sweet girl. But on TUF, Rousey showed to have quite the nasty side, engaging in some heated exchanges with her rival and opposing coach Miesha Tate. Ronda was not playing nice anymore, her true mean girl side became more magnified during every episode. Call it classic reality TV editing or whatever, but this largely acted as the catalyst to shifting public opinion on Rousey.
Another controversy that would surround Rousey in her career was her Glendale Fight Club team and Edmond Tarverdyan. Rousey had always been known for her stellar judo, that’s what got her to the top of women’s MMA in the first place. But as time went by, a lot of yes men and their wrong ideas were planted in Rousey’s head, convincing her that striking was in fact the “Rowdy” one’s lethal weapon. In some of the most cringey displays of striking in MMA, Rousey would completely shift from her judoka style to a pure striker, which unfortunately earned her a few wins until it finally caught up to her. Tarverdyan certainly wasn’t a good guy in the eyes of the public, and Rousey’s affiliation with him would further tarnish her reputation.
Rousey’s reaction to her losses certainly did not help her public image; she largely went into hiding and made delusional remarks about defeat. When she was finally bested by a superior opponent, many viewed her as having run away, as she disappeared from the public eye for over a year before re-emerging. During her appearance on The Ellen Show, Rousey discussed her loss, claiming she was still undefeated in her mind, and failed to give Holly Holm the credit she deserved for beating her. When Rousey returned to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, she skipped media appearances yet found herself in the spotlight, overshadowing the champion. This clear instance of "Dana White privilege" angered the MMA community, which had largely turned against her by this point. Any hopes of Rousey returning to the pinnacle of the sport were dashed by a quick first-round KO from Nunes, prompting Ronda to retire and transition to a career in professional wrestling.
At her peak, Rousey was definitely one of MMA’s greatest success stories ever, which helped boost her star power to transcendent status. But Rousey was not without her fair share of controversies, which soon proved to plague her career and ultimately see her basically ostracized by the general MMA population. Even in her time with the WWE, similar controversies would follow her, which showed Rousey hadn’t learned much from her MMA downfall. Still though, you can’t take away her unwavering levels of stardom at her highest point.
4. Conor McGregor
From one of 2015’s breakout stars to another, it’s time to analyze the meteoric rise and tumultuous ride that is “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. After reaching double-champ status in Cage Warriors, McGregor signed with the UFC in 2013, quickly picking up victories en route to his first PPV main card showcase against rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor was already known for his over-the-top antics and trash talk, but it was his UFC 178 encounter with “The Diamond” that highlighted McGregor’s brash, loudmouth attitude.
Sure for some, especially his Irish faithful, they loved every minute of it. But unfortunately for Poirier, he was on the receiving end of many harsh lines, which also had other fans hoping to see the cocky Irishman get his comeuppance. This wouldn’t be the case as McGregor quickly dispatched Poirier in a round 1 TKO victory. From there, controversies would continue to hover over McGregor as he shot up the ranks as MMA’s undisputed king of star power.
McGregor’s heated title matchup with Jose Aldo would see him throw many controversial verbal jabs. McGregor would target the Brazilian people and Aldo’s family, among many other insults. Comments made around this time indicating he could beat Jesus in a fight didn’t help make him any better liked by his detractors. After beating Jose in 13 seconds to claim the 145 title, it was soon a controversy when the UFC quickly turned him around for an undeserved lightweight title shot against Rafael Dos Anjos.
McGregor was a star who could get the UFC to bypass any of their usual rules, simply because McGregor was Dana’s moneymaker. Unfortunately for McGregor, he’d need to wait two fights longer to get a chance at double-champ status, where he main evented the UFC’s first PPV foray at Madison Square Garden, UFC 205. McGregor would in fact capture the lightweight title, but drift off into the boxing world for a mega fight with Floyd Mayweather.
This decision to take some of his best MMA years off in favor of a money fight was largely seen as controversial too. Sure, McGregor racked in an absurd amount of wealth for this Mayweather spectacle, but fans were robbed of two years of McGregor’s mixed martial arts greatness. And when McGregor did return to his MMA ventures, it seemed like McGregor truly fell off the deep end. In a now infamous event of MMA lore, McGregor would violently attack the UFC 223 red corner bus holding rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, avenging his ex-teammate Artem Lobov for an earlier exchange between the two.
Throwing a dolly at full force through the glass windows, McGregor would be responsible for two fighters (Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg) pulling out of their fights, soon resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for his capture. The full circle moment of this incident would be on full display following UFC 229, where a post-fight brawl would break out between members of the McGregor entourage and Nurmagomedov crew. Even after the dust settled from the Khabib fiasco, McGregor would continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, racking up arrests largely centred around public assaults. Possibly the most famous of them all was McGregor’s Summer 2019 blindsided attack on an elderly man in a Dublin pub.
McGregor is one of the sport’s biggest superstars ever much like Ronda Rousey, but as evident by his many mischievous exploits, he’s also one of MMA’s most notorious (pun intended) bad boys. Whether his trash talk took a trajectory towards inexcusable and personal, or he couldn’t help but find trouble outside the Octagon, McGregor is truly an anomaly of the mixed martial arts game.
3. Colby Covington
Much like the infamous Chael Sonnen who came before him, Colby “Chaos” Covington would take things to a whole new level of out-of-pocket and controversial. It wasn’t always like this for the California native, as Covington began his UFC career with relatively humble beginnings and with a traditional style. As the sport of MMA would prioritize personality and charisma, Covington’s by-the-books attitude and lackadaisical fighting approach soured top UFC brass, who Covington claims were on the cusp of releasing him from his contract following a fight with Demian Maia in Brazil.
The rest they say is history, as Covington would cut his most infamous promo of all time, where he uttered the words “Brazil, you’re a dump! All you filthy animals suck!” After one loud-mouth open mic display, Covington got the world talking about him, but for all the wrong reasons. Much like famous professional wrestling heels, Covington seemingly transitioned to the bad guy role like a natural. Many conscious MMA fans could see past the persona act, but Covington would take routes in his trash talk that would attack anybody and everybody, whether dead or alive. Even if he used the excuse of trying to sell a fight, there was certainly a boundary Covington needed to keep within, but that just wasn’t the case in Covington’s eyes. He would continue to make controversial comments about deceased Blackzilians coach Glenn Robinson and brain-damaged MMA legend Matt Hughes.
Covington would make further comments including the insinuation that he engaged in a sexual liaison with UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana, who denounced any rumored claims of a relationship between the two. Covington’s most recent controversy lies with his pre-fight buildup with Leon Edwards, where he digged shots pointed at the Edwards patriarch who was murdered when Leon was just 13 years old. Despite talking a big game leading up to the fight, Covington would largely take a safe fighting approach, never truly engaging with Leon, nor displaying his usual pressure-based style.
Aside from his trash talk, Covington’s political views and stances have largely made him the controversial figure he is today. An outspoken devotee of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Covington has made these traits an important part of his on-screen persona, largely rocking the traditional red, blue, and white Americana colors, while also routinely being seen wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.
Covington has maintained a close relationship with the Trumps (Donald, Donald Jr., and Eric), where he’s defended the family with full, undivided support. Covington has made controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, LeBron James, and COVID-19, among other topics. Whether Covington is playing a role or not, that doesn’t change his rightful place in the Mount Rushmore of MMA’s controversial personalities. It clearly doesn’t bother him either, and he’s shown to say or do just about anything if it means Covington stays relevant in the public eye.
2. Sean Strickland
Well, here we are. If you thought Covington was bad, you’re not even remotely ready for the antics and comments made by “The American Psycho” Sean Strickland. In a way, Strickland and Covington have very similar viewpoints and personalities, although they surprisingly hate each other in real life. Strickland hates Covington for some of his comments and sees him as playing an act, whereas Strickland is true to the role with no smoke and mirrors. This is 100 percent true as people have become convinced by Strickland’s overly aggressive and straightforward mentality.
Strickland is another one of MMA’s fighter tropes that sticks by classic American roots of guns and freedom. You’ll largely see Strickland enjoying his free time in the outdoors, shooting guns and riding motorcycles. But the man seen today had a pretty rough time growing up, marred by a racist upbringing and an abusive relationship with his father. Strickland didn’t know any better and was ideologically inclined toward these racist sentiments and attitudes until his journey in MMA would take him out of that sense.
When Strickland first began his MMA career, it was pretty toned down much like Covington. He was sort of just another guy in the UFC’s welterweight division in the mid-2010s. After suffering a serious injury following a motorcycle crash, Strickland would return to the UFC and its middleweight division with a newfound attitude and approach. He would rack up five straight wins at 185 en route to a middleweight title eliminator fight with Alex Pereira. At the pre-fight press conference for UFC 276, Strickland’s controversial comments would be on full display as he targeted champion Israel Adesanya, for a suspect relationship with his dog, his interest in anime, and his choice of attire/accessories.
Strickland would go on to voice controversial takes on the LGBTQ+ community, both at in-person events like press conferences and media scrums and on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). In fact, Strickland’s activities on Twitter during Pride Month 2022 would see him temporarily suspended from the platform. In the lead-up to his UFC 297 main event slot with Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland would engage in a crowd brawl at UFC 296, which would add further fuel to his already controversial public image.
Strickland has gone on to make crazy comments about his views on women, whether regarding their right to vote or right to fight in mixed martial arts. Case in point, Strickland is one wild madman at heart and he definitely doesn’t tone it down for anybody. Some people love him for him, others absolutely despise him, but there’s no denying this change of shape in his MMA character has made him quite the personality, for better or for worse.
1. Jon Jones
Alright, I know I mentioned in no particular order at the start of this, but there’s no bigger Mr. Controversy than Jon “Bones” Jones. As the story usually goes, it was sort of a slow burn to the controversial figure we’ve come to know now. Early in Jones' career, fans got to know him as this dynamic fighter who possessed all the skills to become a great champion someday. That vision soon came to be after Jones made easy work of champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua to claim the 205 pound crown at UFC 128.
The man called "Bones" quickly became a great ambassador of the sport and garnered much fanfare for his exciting fighting ability and dedication. The first of Jones' controversial behaviors would begin with his withdrawal from UFC 151 after his scheduled opponent Dan Henderson pulled out due to injury. His decision to decline a short-notice matchup with Chael Sonnen soured Dana White, who publicly called him and coach Greg Jackson out for singlehandedly "killing" the PPV.
But the once almighty Jones would quickly derail his career with a series of missteps and altercations with the law. It truly took full form when Jones was matched with Daniel Cormier, who quickly became his most heated rival. From threatening death upon one another to coming to full-on blows at a pre-fight promotional event, the competition with Cormier brought out the absolute worst in Jones. But this petty drama is nothing compared to Jones' seemingly countless DUI convictions and his most controversial moment of all, the infamous Spring 2015 hit-and-run incident that left a pregnant woman seriously injured. This incident cost Jones his light heavyweight champ status, where rival Daniel Cormier later picked up the scraps by defeating top contender Anthony Johnson for the vacant crown.
When Jones did return in 2016, further controversies would ensue as he popped for PEDs during UFC 200 fight week, which would see him pull out of a main event slot rematch with Daniel Cormier. Jones would be suspended for a year, returning in the Summer of 2017 to finally rematch Daniel Cormier, who he'd beat by KO at UFC 217 to reclaim his light heavyweight title. It seemed like Jones' career was on the rise once again, as he hyped up a megafight bout with Brock Lesnar.
Just when it looked like Jones changed his ways, he'd once again test positive for steroids and be marred with another stretch of Octagon inactivity. Jones would return to the UFC in late 2018 to rematch Alexander Gustafsson for the now-vacant 205lb title, where another controversy would take shape. The Nevada State Athletic Commission would not sanction Jones to fight in Las Vegas pending further review, which prompted the UFC to move the entire UFC 232 PPV to Inglewood. Jones would verbally berate a journalist at the UFC 232 press conference who asked him about the picogram, adding to his controversial antics.
Other troubles would plague the life and career of Jones, from numerous domestic violence charges, added DUIs and DWIs, to public disputes with other females and law enforcement. Most recently, Jones was accused of allegedly assaulting a female drug-testing agent from Drug Free Sport in March 2024. After requesting a urine sample in line with the UFC's new drug testing program, Jones allegedly threatened to kill the woman.
Jon Jones' rap sheet is unfortunately so immense that it could take forever to go through every single one. It is truly a shame beyond belief given Jones' tremendous ability as a mixed martial arts fighter. The way Daniel Cormier put it describes Jones best, you have a kid who has all the talent in the world, but doesn't know how to use it responsibly, and just throws it all away to waste. The crazy thing is, that no matter how insane Jones gets or acts, there will always be people who defend him. It seems like the line of forgiveness for Jones' actions never sees an end, and this could prove dangerous, as Jones has shown time and time again to be reckless and irrational. For these reasons, he is the pinnacle of controversial MMA figures.