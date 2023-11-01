5 of the biggest boxing robberies of all time
What are some of the most controversial decisions in boxing history? Fansided MMA examines five that have had on impact on the sport.
2. Lennox Lewis Split Draw Evander Holyfield - March 13, 1999
Evander Holyfield had his share of peaks and valleys in the 1990s. After winning back the heavyweight championship from Riddick Bowe in 1993, he lost the title in his next fight to Michael Moorer. Before he upset Mike Tyson in 1996, he looked slow and apathetic against Bobby Czyz in a fifth-round stoppage.
Some of the strangest moments in boxing also occurred in his fights, such as the 'fanman' incident, where someone on a paraglider crashed into the ring during his rematch with Bowe, and the infamous Tyson ear bite in their 1997 rematch.
Lewis was no stranger to odd occurrences either. In back-to-back fights in 1997, Oliver McCall had a mental breakdown in his rematch with Lewis, and Henry Akinwande held the British heavyweight so much it led to a disqualification.
Lewis and Holyfield had been on a collision course for most of the 1990s. But unexpected losses kept them from facing each other until the end of the decade. Holyfield regained the IBF and WBC heavyweight titles in a rematch with Moorer and against Tyson, and with Lewis holding the WBC title, the fractured undisputed heavyweight championship was set to be put back together for the first time since 1992 when Lewis and Holyfield met in March 1999.
Lewis had similar physical advantages that Bowe had over Holyfield. But, he was the more disciplined and consistent fighter in and out of the ring. Utilizing his jab, Lewis controlled a vast amount of the match and was expertly accurate. Lewis would land 51 percent of his jabs and 65 percent of power punches, out-landing Holyfield by more than 200 punches at 348 to 130.
At the end of the fight, the coronation for Lewis as the new undisputed heavyweight champion began. But, it was short-lived when the judges' scorecards were read. The judges had the bout a draw with a score of 116-113 for Lewis, 115-113 for Holyfield, and 115-115.
Judge Eugenia Williams came under the most scrutiny as she scored the bout for Holyfield. She admitted upon rewatch that she would have scored the fight a draw.
"I've been covering boxing twenty years," said Showtime boxing commentator Steve Farhood. "I would put this in the top five for the worst decisions I've seen."
The Lewis-Holyfield decision was treated as another black eye for boxing. When a controversial decision takes place, it takes its toll on boxing's reputation. In a highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout, it held more weight than most.
A rematch occurred later that same year in a more tightly contested match where Lewis was crowned as the heavyweight champion.