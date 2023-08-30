5 of the best submissions this year, so far
We're almost a quarter of the way through the year, these submissions stand out.
Olga Rubin pulls off the first buggy choke in Invicta history on Claire Guthrie at Invicta FC 53 - May 2023
Former Bellator and Invicta FC title challenger Olga Rubin made history by pulling off the first buggy choke in Invicta. Rubin was coming off a win and faced The Ultimate Fighter veteran Claire Guthrie, who was on a two-fight win streak. Rubin and Guthrie were the co-main event to the atomweight championship between Jillian DeCoursey and Rayanne dos Santos.
Rubin is Russian but fights out of England, starting her career with Bellator, amassing a 4-2 record. Rubin fought former champion Julia Budd for the featherweight title at Bellator 224 but has since moved down to bantamweight. Rubin earned a title shot in her debut for Invicta, losing to former champion Taneisha Tennant. Guthrie fights out of Colorado with Elevation Fight Team and was an Invicta and LFA vet before joining TUF. Guthrie was 3-1 when she joined the house but didn't make it out of the first round as she lost to eventual champion Juliana Miller. Since then, she is 2-2 while returning to Invicta.
The first round was pretty even, with both fighters trading punches but Guthrie winning the grappling exchanges against the cage. The second round was more of the same with Guthrie landing on top after a failed takedown by Rubin. Rubin was able to loop her arms underneath her legs while Guthrie was in side control, trapping her head and arms in a mix of an arm triangle submission, successfully pulling off a buggy choke, forcing Guthrie to tap with 30 seconds left in the round, a submission we rarely see. In her post-fight interview, Rubin said she has been working on a buggy choke for years now, and with it being the first submission victory of her career, it is definitely one to remember.