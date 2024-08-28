4 questions we need answered at UFC 306
By Amy Kaplan
The next UFC pay-per-view is set to be a big one. The event is being billed as UFC Noche hosted by Riyadh Season but it's also UFC 306. It's a mouthful and we aren't sure exactly what we're going to call it fight week.
Since this is a one-of-a-kind event, there's a lot of things unkown heading into the event. Some of those things are logisctical things, some are fight card related questions. In this article I bring you four questions we need answered at UFC Noche/UFC 306 and, if all goes well, we should know by Sunday morning.
1. Who really is the women's flyweight queen?
In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the former champion Valentina Shevchenko will square off for a third time to determine one and for all, who reigns the division. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via a stunning and brutal finish in their first fight but in the rematch the close fight went to the scorecards and ended in a draw. The decision was controversial with fans split about who truly won. Now, in the trilogy, that question should finally be answered.
2. Can Sean O'Malley really knock out Merab Dvalishvili?
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has predicted he'll knock out No. 1 ranked Merab Dvalishvili in the main event but some fans are skeptical that he'll be able to remain on his feet. Of Dvalishvili's four losses, none have come by KO/TKO and if O'Malley could pull it off, it could be a huge statment about his skills and longevity as champion.
3. Will it be everything it's promised to be?
The UFC reportedly spent $20 million to outfit the Sphere for the event. We haven't been able to see exactly what they have done just yet but we'll know if they are able to pull it off and make it worth all the expenses on Saturday night.
4. How much will Turki Alalshikh be involved?
As we mentioned before, the event is being sponsored by Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season and it's going to be interesting to see if the Saudis have any influence in the event. This might not be something fans will be able to see, but we'll be sure to ask Dana White after the event if Alalshikh had any input on things like making the card or fighter pay.