Dana White went off on Merab Dvalishvili over latest video
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday afternoon, Merab Dvalishvili shared a video of himself getting stitched up from a cut he suffered in sparring. The cut comes just weeks before he's set to fight UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Normally a cut like that would be hidden for several reasons and UFC president Dana White isn't happy that the No. 1 contender is revealing it on social media.
“The whole world knows about Merab’s cut,” White said when asked about it during the DWCS Week 2 post-fight press conference. “He posted it. Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable. All the stuff I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing, is when something happens in a camp, man, let me tell you what. It does not leak. Our guys can’t f*cking wait to throw it up on social media. It’s a small cut. It’s no big deal. But obviously, it needed to be posted."
Dana White calls Merab 'next-level stupid' ahead of UFC 306
One of the big reasons White is upset with the video is that it shows O'Malley a potential weakness, or a target spot to win the fight. “… Why the f*ck would you want him to know that? It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it’s mind-boggling. It’s unbelievable.”
For the record, neither White, nor Dvalishvili seemed worried about him showing up to the fight. “Calm down – its all good- just a little training injury,” Dvalishvili wrote on Instagram. “Never pulled out of a fight – and Never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley – stronger than ever Vamos!”
Dvalishvili answered back to White's criticism with a video of him already back in the gym, allegedly his third workout of the day. UFC 306 (aka Noche UFC) takes place on Sept. 14 from the Sphere in Las Vegas and is expected to be one of the most expensive UFC events of all time.