3 women who could be UFC champion someday
There are three women who have a great chance of becoming a new UFC champion.
2. Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is on the precipice of a flyweight title opportunity. She is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and ranked No. 4 in the overall pound-for-pound rankings. The 24-year-old has already accomplished a lot in her MMA career dating back to 2018. Blanchfield defeated ex-title challenger Taila Santos and former champion Andrade in a 2023 main event opportunity.
Blanchfield is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert and black belt under the legendary Karel Pravec. She has utilized her ground game effectively in the UFC, stifling prospects and strong grapplers in their own right, Miranda Maverick and Molly McCann. She has six career finishes so far and has captured victories with a plethora of submissions, including kimuras, rear naked chokes, and guillotines.
The fact Blanchfield is so young and already such a decorated martial artist makes it possible she may one day hold championship gold. She has already garnered success as a submission grappler, winning the prestigious Eddie Bravo Invitational in 2018 shortly before transitioning to MMA. She has one successful UFC main event outing under her belt already and will look to make herself two for two when she takes on another highly accomplished title contender in Manon Fiorot on March 30.
Blanchfield is young, willing to take on new challenges, and consistently improves between performances. Blanchfield's aggressive BJJ style and her ever-evolving striking ensure she is not only future championship material but a challenging opponent for anyone at flyweight for years to come.