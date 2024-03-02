3 UFC fighters we want to see on the next UFC Fight Pass Invitational
- UFC has been hosting grappling events at the UFC APEX
- Several UFC fighters have appeared on the cards
- These are three we want to see on the next event.
1. Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira (34-9) is the UFC's most prolific submission artist, holding the all-time record with 16. The former lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender has 21 total career submissions overall.
The third-degree BJJ black belt Oliveira is one of the most technical grapplers to ever compete in the UFC. He submitted top contenders Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier during his title reign. Oliveira has also submitted the man in the UFC with the second most tapout victories, Jim Miller.
Oliveira's grappling talent was evident from a young age. He won medals within months of beginning his BJJ journey at 12 years old. From there, he transitioned to MMA and made his UFC debut in 2010, submitting Darren Elkins via armbar moments after being taken down. Since then, Oliveira has proven himself a wizard on the ground with a plethora of submission methods at his disposal.
Oliveira routinely catches submissions like triangles and armbars while stuck in compromising positions. It is also dangerous to expose one's back or neck to Oliveira as he holds multiple guillotine and rear naked choke victories.
Though Oliveira's BJJ skills shine so bright, he's kept his focus on MMA and doesn't often compete in grappling-centric events. However, given the fact the UFC Fight Pass Invitational has gained so much traction recently, it's only a matter of time before MMA stars like Oliveira appear. The UFC's all-time submission and finish leader would be perfect competition for BJJ's best athletes.