3 UFC fighters we want to see on the next UFC Fight Pass Invitational
- UFC has been hosting grappling events at the UFC APEX
- Several UFC fighters have appeared on the cards
- These are three we want to see on the next event.
2. Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is one of women's flyweight's most accomplished BJJ black belts. The No. 2 ranked fighter is undefeated in the UFC with three submissions in six fights so far with the promotion.
Aside from tapping out Jessica Andrade and Molly McCann, Blanchfield set a single-fight takedown record at flyweight with eight against credentialed IBJJF medalist Miranda Maverick in 2021.
Blanchfield trains BJJ under legendary head coach Karel Pravec. Considering her coaching pedigree and lifetime training, it's no surprise Blanchfield is as feared on the ground as she is. She has scored four total career submission victories in MMA. She isn't picky about which techniques she uses, utilizing kimuras, guillotine chokes, and rear naked chokes.
Blanchfield has also had success on the professional grappling circuit. She won the prestigious Eddie Bravo Invitational in 2017.
The 24-year-old is on the verge of UFC title contention. Blanchfield has collected a slew of BJJ and MMA accomplishments. She is set for her first main event spotlight opposite Manon Fiorot on March 3.
Blanchfield's combination of takedown prowess, submission ability, and killer instinct on the ground would be perfect for a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event.