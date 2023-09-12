3 times Conor McGregor was wrong as Mystic Mac
Conor McGregor cemented his 'Mystic Mac' persona in the UFC early on, but he wasn't always right. Here are three occasions he got it wrong.
By Anwesha Nag
If there was one thing Conor McGregor was renowned for other than his sharp-as-a-knife trash-talking skills and his left hand, it was his near-psychic abilities.
The nickname "Mystic Mac" stemmed from his prowess in predicting the outcome of his fights with near-perfect accuracy. He correctly prophesied several of his bouts, including his 13-second featherweight title victory over Jose Aldo.
Originally coined by MMA fans and commentators, McGregor has owned the moniker like his own. The businessman that he is, he even used it to promote fights and to build his personal brand.
While fans dismissed it as a fluke the first couple of times, McGregor's "Mystic Mac" persona gradually took a life of its own as he continued to follow through with his bold foretellings. However, not every prediction he made over the years has come true - especially in some of his more recent contests.
Following are three major predictions where Conor McGregor's 'Mystic Mac' got it wrong.