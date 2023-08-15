3 of the best Conor McGregor fights, 1 of the worst
Conor McGregor has charted a UFC career with unforgettable triumphs as well as harrowing setbacks. Here are 3 of his best victories, and 1 of his worst defeats.
By Anwesha Nag
There are very few names as massive and electrifying as Conor McGregor in the world of MMA. His razor-sharp wit and unparalleled trash-talking skills quickly made him the biggest star of the UFC - but he also landed one finish after another to back up his loud mouth and 'mystic' predictions.
Conor McGregor's breakneck rise to fame had his left hand and fight iQ to thank as much as his eccentric personality. Albeit he has lost some of the magic along the way - especially after being at the center of several controversies - but none of his Midas touch. When Conor McGregor will fight again or whether he will fight at all is still among the most queried fan questions in mixed martial arts.
While the Irishman has entertained UFC fans since his debut in 2013, and Cage Warriors fans before that, some of his fights are more iconic than others. Let's take a look at 3 of his best fights, followed by 1 of his worst while we wait for the Michael Chandler fight announcement.
3. Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo - UFC 194 (December 2015)
It is no easy feat to pick the best Conor McGregor performances, given the masterpieces he delivered during his early UFC days. However, the Dubliner surpassed himself with the almost-premediated 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194.
Riding high on the wave of a six-fight winning streak, finishing the likes of Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes on his way up, McGregor came into the championship fight armed to the teeth.
He laid down the foundation for his victory for weeks leading into the bout, teasing and poking Aldo in a way only he could. Emotional vulnerability became the chink in the armor of the Brazilian champion, as he went crashing down with one strike of the famous left hand.
Conor McGregor walked out of the octagon as the new UFC featherweight champion that night - and it could not have gone better for the Irishman had he scripted the fight himself.