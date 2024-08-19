3 things we learned from the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul pre-fight press conference
By Amy Kaplan
On Sunday, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul met for a pre-fight press conference ahead of their highly anticipated (and controversial) boxing fight later this year. The fight was meant to have taken place already but a health issue to 58-year-old Tyson postponed the event until Nov. 15. The press conference was lively and full of interesting tidbits but we picked three particular moments we think fans should pay attention to in case you missed the presser.
1. Jake Paul warns fans he plans to 'sleep' Mike Tyson
Many fans have been against the fight and worry about the health and safety of Tyson should he be knocked out by Paul and it's clear that's not something he's thinking about.
"People are yelling at me in the event, but what happens when I put this man to sleep?" Paul said. "He's saying that it's going to be my funeral. He's saying it's going to be my wake. He's going to kill Jake Paul. All of these things, and that's why I love Mike. I respect him, but we're not friends anymore until November 15. I'm knocking this motherf*cker out and we're going to see who's dead."
2. Mike Tyson gives health update
We mentioned earlierthat the fight was postponed due to Tyson having an ulcer flare up. The flare up was so bad that he was taken from an airplane by an ambulance. He claims he's all better now and readyt o go.
"I'm very prepared [to knock out Jake Paul]. I'm very prepared. I had a small adversity," he said. "I got sick, but I feel good. [...] I'm just ready. I'm just ready. I'm going to do my talk and I'm going to talk my sh*t, but I'm ready to fight."
3. Tyson and Paul traded shoves during the face-off
One thing we learned from this presser is that neither Paul nor Tyson seem to be taking this fight all that serious. They traded shoves during the face-off while laughing and taking things lightly. Not exactly the best build up for a fight if you ask me.