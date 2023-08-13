3 retired UFC fighters we want to see on commentary
Although not every UFC fighter can succeed as a commentator, here's three who could have a second career on the commentary desk.
2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Throughout her championship reign in the UFC's strawweight division, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was ferocious in and out of the Octagon. She was the type of champion who tried to hurt your soul before a fight and then punished your body for showing up after the verbal assault.
Jedrzejczyk delivered her one-liners in multiple languages with violent eloquence.
She was the boogeywoman of the strawweight roster. But fans also got to see the softer and more empathetic side of Jedrzejczyk as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter and leading up to her retirement in 2022. Whether she played the protagonist of a contender's nightmare or the former queen who left the game to pursue a different life, Jedrzejczyk was always a good speaker.
Press conferences, post-fight interviews, backstage encounters, name the setting, and Jedrzejczyk delivered.
What Jedrzejczyk could bring to the commentary table presents new possibilities. Having Jedrzejczyk call fights could please the UFC's European audience. In the same light, Jedrzejczyk can be Cormier's female counterpart. A former champion not too far removed from her reign, whose former adversaries still compete in the UFC.
Part of Cormier's success as a commentator comes from how quickly he transitioned to commentary after retiring. Cormier immediately added another layer of knowledge when calling light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts from competing with some of the fighters.
Who's to say Jedrzejczyk can't do the same?
Jedrzejczyk has fought five of the strawweight division's top 15 and squared off against Valentina Shevchenko. And if none of her former foes are competing, her MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai accolades can heavily equip her to find success on play-by-play.