3 retired UFC fighters we want to see on commentary
Although not every UFC fighter can succeed as a commentator, here's three who could have a second career on the commentary desk.
1. Urijah Faber
When the UFC offered "Snoopcast" as an alternate commentary for Dana White's Contender Series in 2017, it was solely for entertainment. It featured Hip Hop legend and avid sports fan, Snoop Dogg and former UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber. The two drank on their desk as they called the fights, with Snoop Dogg in the driver's seat of the broadcast.
While far from the professional, suit-wearing, and sober cards, Faber held his own at the desk. He is a knowledgeable fighter who is fun to listen to. While his partner was obnoxiously entertaining, Faber still made it a point to slip in informational sound bites. Whether it was about technique or the fighters' backgrounds and stories, Faber added a shot of wisdom to a glassful of chaos.
With colleagues who, like him, have been watching, covering, and competing in MMA, Faber would thrive well as a commentator in the UFC. His audition tape is already entertaining as it is.