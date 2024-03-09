3 possible next opponents for Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou remains winless in the boxing ring after a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
Renan Ferreira
Renan Ferreira secured a likely cage fight with Ngannou after flooring Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader at PFL vs. Bellator in February. Despite some earlier speculation that Ngannou wouldn't return to MMA, he announced his return during a recent SportsCenter appearance.
Ferreira is one of the most unique and electric strikers in modern-day heavyweight MMA. Similarly to former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, Ferreira's agility and movement make him a tough out for any foe.
Ferreira won the 2023 PFL heavyweight title by defeating Denis Goltsov in November. Back-to-back wins over Matheus Scheffel and Maurice Greene came after a no-contest in April 2023 against Rizvan Kuniev.
Standing at six feet, eight inches tall, Ferreira holds a considerable physical advantage over Ngannou. A fight between the two heavyweights would make it one of the few times in Ngannou's career in which he has been the significantly shorter fighter.
It's been a long road to a big-name fight for Ferreira. After an up-and-down beginning to his PFL tenure, he's emerged as one of the league's biggest stars, especially after knocking out Bader.
Ngannou vs. Ferreira would likely headline one of PFL's planned pay-per-view events in 2024. After more than two years away from the cage, Ngannou would look to make a statement against the surging Ferreira for his MMA return.
Tyson Fury
A rematch with Fury, despite the knockout loss to Joshua, remains a strong possibility for Ngannou's next boxing test.
Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 in Riyadh. After the close victory over Ngannou in October, Fury is looking to regain peak form by earning another massive win against a fighter of Usyk's caliber.
Almost immediately after defeating Ngannou, Fury teased interest in a rematch after his upcoming clash with Usyk. But, the Joshua vs. Ngannou result might've changed those plans, as the hype behind a rematch might've subsided.
Fury is on a five-fight boxing plan after announcing a brief retirement. He foresees two potential fights with Joshua for an all-UK showdown, and a rematch with Ngannou is also in the mix.
Ngannou proved that he belonged in the ring when he nearly defeated Fury in their first fight. He knocked down Fury midway through the clash in a stunning showing for his first boxing appearance.
Ngannou might not be done competing in boxing despite back-to-back setbacks in the ring. A potential victory over another heavyweight could reignite interest in the Fury rematch.
Ngannou vs. Fury 2, once seeming inevitable, now seems foggy. Despite the loss to Joshua, Ngannou could get his rematch with Fury and a chance at revenge.