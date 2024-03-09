3 possible next opponents for Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua has some big-name fight options on the table after knocking out Francis Ngannou.
Boxing star Anthony Joshua has a handful of enticing options for his next fight after sleeping Francis Ngannou in Riyadh.
Joshua put all of the speculation of how Ngannou would do in his second boxing match to bed, as he put on a dominant performance and knocked him out. After an early knockdown by Joshua and a get-up by Ngannou, Joshua landed a powerful straight right to knock Ngannou out cold.
Joshua has now won four fights in a row since back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The former heavyweight boxing champion is on the cusp of potentially fighting to reclaim lost titles.
Ngannou was looking to earn his first professional win after a split decision loss to Tyson Fury in October. He's expected to make his MMA return later in 2024 with the PFL.
After a long wait for the main event, Joshua vs. Ngannou didn't disappoint, despite massive time gaps in between fights. This frustrated many boxing fans, who weighed in on social media throughout the card.
Joshua is the talk of the combat sports world after his latest standout performance. After knocking out Ngannou, let's take a look at three possibilities for his next boxing match.