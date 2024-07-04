3 of the most patriotic UFC fighters of all-time
By Amy Kaplan
It's the Fourth of July and that means we're celebrating everything it means to be American. Independence Day is more than just BBQs and going to the river. It's about honoring what this country has been through, and how we came to be one of the best places in the world to live. Three UFC fighters represent what it means to be proud to be an American, whether we like it or not.
Chris Weidman
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman is the perfect example of a good American man. He was (and still is!) an incredible fighter who always made America proud. He carried the flag with honor and dignity and never stooped to controversial measures to sell his fights. Even his walkout song, I Won't Back Down by Tom Petty was ultra-American, a ballad for troops and a soundtrack for a nation.
Don Frye
Don Frye and his iconic American flag shorts are one of the first things fans think of when it comes to the fourth of July. Nothing is more American than Don Frye.
Colby Covington
Whether we like to admit it or not, Colby Covington is hands down the most patriotic UFC fighter on the roster today. Everything he says or does it laced with American flavor, good and bad. The thing about this country is that we are all free to believe and support whatever political figure we like, Covington does just that. It may not be popular, but it's American. Covington was the first UFC fighter to be invited to the White House and he's also a draw for Donald Trump. He supports the troops and, even though he goes about it the wrong way more often than not, really does want what he thinks is best for the country. You cannot deny that Covington loves America.
There are lots of other fighters who are respectful and loving to the nation, and we couldn't include everyone. This doesn't mean we don't appreciate everyone who carries the American flag proudly. Happy Fourth of July everyone.