3 next PFL vs. Bellator fights that need to be made
- PFL vs. Bellator was a success, at least for Bellator fighters
- Of the six fights, Bellator athletes won five
- Here are three fights we'd like to see on the next event
By Jaren Kawada
The inaugural edition of PFL vs. Bellator is now in the books and a lot can be taken away from the historic event.
In the head-to-head record, Bellator nearly swept the card with their former fighters winning five of the six main card fights. Renan Ferreira was the only PFL 2023 champion to get his hand raised on Feb. 24, knocking out Ryan Bader in the main event to earn himself a future fight with Francis Ngannou.
With the results and the PFL's seeming commitment to the PFL vs. Bellator idea, a lot of potential options have been provided to the promotion for a future fight card.
Here are three fights that need to be made for a future PFL vs. Bellator card:
3. Aaron Pico vs. Brendan Loughnane
Aaron Pico may have been the biggest unsung hero of the card by avenging his loss to Henry Corrales with a first-round TKO. After picking up his ninth win in his last ten fights, Pico is undoubtedly ready for a step up and needs to be a featured fighter in the PFL moving forward.
With the featherweight belt not being crowned on Feb. 24 due to withdrawing from his championship fight with Patricio Pitbull on fight day, Pico will likely not compete for the promotional title in his next fight. While he may get re-booked with Braga — the two featherweights were initially scheduled to face each other on the card — the name value and experience of Brendan Loughnane may be more valuable to his development.
Loughnane is a former PFL champion and is arguably the best featherweight from the original PFL roster, making him the perfect next test for Pico and his potential.