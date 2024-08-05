3 next opponents for Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC Abu Dhabi victory
By Jake Foley
On Saturday night, Umar Nurmagomedov made his seventh walk to the Octagon for the toughest challenge of his fighting career. The undefeated Russian lightweight faced a massive step up in competition for the UFC Abu Dhabi main event, going from fighting unranked Bekzat Almakhan to the number two-ranked Cory Sandhagen.
Heading into UFC Abu Dhabi, Sandhagen was coming off three consecutive wins against top contenders (Song Yadong, Marlon 'Chito' Vera, and Rob Font). The 32-year-old's combination of world-class striking and reliable takedown defense provided an intriguing test for Nurmagomedov.
The betting odds didn't have the same respect for Sandhagen, with the UFC bantamweight mainstay listed as a near four-to-one underdog. It turns out the oddsmakers were correct. Following a five-round battle, Nurmagomedov emerged victorious by unanimous decision (50-45 and 49-46 x2).
Nurmagomedov's performance in Abu Dhabi was undoubtedly the most impressive of his fighting career. The 28-year-old didn't back down from a striking battle and mixed in takedowns well to throw off Sandhagen's game. More importantly, the well-round bantamweight showcased five-round cardio and durability that proved he's ready for a world-title fight.
So, what's next for Nurmagomedov? Most people see the answer as simple because he was promised a title shot if he defeated Sandhagen. Yet, things change quickly in the MMA world, and nothing is official until two fighters step into the Octagon with the cage door locked.
1. Winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Before fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi, Umar Nurmagomedov confirmed in several interviews that the UFC promised him a title shot with a win. Nobody questioned the claim because the undefeated Russian would have defeated the top contender available due to Merab Dvalishvili scheduled to fight Sean O'Malley.
On September 14, O'Malley will defend his bantamweight title for the second time when he faces number one-ranked Dvalishvili in the UFC 306 main event. There has been added attention to the clash of styles, as they will fight inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, which Dana White has claimed will be the biggest event in combat sports history.
Both fighters are coming off dominant performances, with O'Malley outstriking Marlon 'Chito' Vera, while Dvalishvili took out Henry Cejudo in the grappling department. The UFC 306 main event is expected to feature 'Sugar' trying to utilize his slick striking and the Georgian attempting to take the bantamweight king down to the ground.
Regardless of who wins, the UFC bantamweight champion should expect to fight Nurmagomedov in late 2024 or early 2025. The Russian's performance at UFC Abu Dhabi proved he has a legitimate chance of defeating O'Malley or Dvalishvili, creating another exciting matchup at the top of the 135-pound division.
It's no secret that the UFC would prefer Nurmagomedov to fight O'Malley. 'Sugar' will continue to headline pay-per-views while he holds a world title. Therefore, a matchup between him and an undefeated Russian related to Khabib Nurmagomedov would increase sales. First things first, the 135-pound king must get through Dvalishvili in the UFC 308 main event.
2. Loser of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Umar Nurmagomedov and his team would laugh off any fight that isn't for the UFC bantamweight title following his performance against Cory Sandhagen. With that said, crazy things happen in MMA, so there's a small chance that the Dagestan native faces someone other than the winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili in his eighth Octagon appearance.
At UFC 306, O'Malley and Dvalishvili will do whatever it takes to leave the Sphere with bantamweight gold. During their action-packed main event, either fighter could suffer a long-term injury, such as a torn ACL, broken leg, etc. In that scenario, the winner on September 14 might not be able to fight again for at least six months, putting the UFC in a difficult position.
Nurmagomedov might want to wait for an undisputed title shot, but the UFC could choose to implement an interim bantamweight title. In that hypothetical situation, the Russian contender would have to accept the opportunity or risk missing out on fighting for gold altogether.
Depending on how UFC 306 plays out, the loser of O'Malley vs Dvalishvili could have done enough to warrant a spot in the interim title fight. As a result, it's not impossible for Nurmagomedov to face one of them before fighting for the undisputed strap. Luckily, the UFC Abu Dhabi main event winner would still have an opportunity to become a world champion in his next Octagon appearance.
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
Last but not least, Umar Nurmagomedov's next fight might be against someone other than Sean O'Malley or Merab Dvalishvili. Sticking with the previously mentioned hypothetical situation, the UFC 306 main event winner could endure an extended layoff due to an injury and win dominantly. Therefore, the loser may not deserve an interim title fight.
Who would be next in line to fight Nurmagomedov for an interim strap? Well, take a look at the rankings. Number two-ranked Cory Sandhagen is coming off a loss. Number three-ranked Petr Yan defeated number seven-ranked Song Yadong Last time out. Number four-ranked Marlon 'Chito' Vera and number five-ranked Henry Cejudo lost their last fights respectively.
Number six-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo would be the best option. At UFC Abu Dhabi, the former flyweight champion silenced the doubters with a unanimous decision win against 'Chito,' extending his record in the division to 3-0. It should be noted that the rankings have been updated since Saturday's event, so 'Deus da Guerra' will be in the top five next week.
Since moving up to bantamweight, Figueiredo has defeated Rob Font (unanimous decision), Cody Garbrandt (second-round submission), and 'Chito' (unanimous decision). The 36-year-old has proven he has plenty of gas left in the tank to potentially conquer the shark-infested 135-pound division.
Figueiredo's future at bantamweight is bright regardless of the hypothetical interim bantamweight title situation. Although it's unconfirmed, the Brazilian could find himself matched up against number three-ranked Yan for a number one contender bout that would have fans going crazy. In the meantime, Nurmagomedov will likely fight the winner of O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili.