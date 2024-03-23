3 next opponents for Corey Anderson after Bellator Belfast
Corey Anderson won the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title over Karl Moore.
Corey Anderson has a slew of intriguing matchups waiting in the wings after becoming a Bellator champion.
Anderson defeated Karl Moore by unanimous decision at Bellator Champions Series Belfast. He won the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title after Vadim Nemkov vacated it in January for a full-time move to heavyweight.
It was a long road to the top for Anderson, who overcame back-to-back shortcomings against Nemkov earlier in his Bellator tenure. Nemkov's vacation opened the door for Anderson, especially after his recent win against Phil Davis.
After earning the light heavyweight title, Anderson is in an interesting predicament at the top of the division. Many of the division's mainstay contenders, including Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, have opted into the PFL season instead of the Bellator Champions Series.
Despite this, Anderson has a pair of potential super fights on his radar, and a fellow Bellator Champions Series Belfast winner. Let's take a look at three potential opponents for Anderson.