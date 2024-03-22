Corey Anderson finally becomes Bellator champion after dominant performance in Belfast: 'Mama we made it' (video)
Corey Anderson secured the Bellator light heavyweight title at Bellator Champions Series Belfast.
It was a long road to the top for Corey Anderson, but it was well worth the wait after he secured the Bellator light heavyweight title at Bellator Champions Series Belfast.
After falling short in his previous two Bellator light heavyweight title challenges, Anderson earned a unanimous decision win over Karl Moore to win the vacant light heavyweight championship. Anderson capped off a remarkable run in Bellator with a world title. After defeating Moore, he made sure to send a message to his closest ally.
"Mama we made it!" Anderson exclaimed during his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy.
It was a back-and-forth matchup in the opening minutes between Moore and Anderson. Moore knocked Anderson off balance with a left hook, before landing a head kick that forced Anderson to change levels in Round 1. Anderson was able to survive the early barrage from Moore and ground-and-pound him at the end of the round.
After utilizing his wrestling in Round 2, Moore nearly caught Anderson in a fight-ending armbar in Round 3. But, Anderson was able to weave his way out of it and regain mount and control the rest of the round. Anderson's wrestling controlled the action for Rounds 4 and 5, although Moore did have some flashy moments on the feet. But, it was a veteran-savvy performance from Anderson, who earned the vacant Bellator light heavyweight championship by unanimous decision.
Moore was gracious in defeat and remains a top contender in the Bellator light heavyweight division. Anderson entered the fight with a split decision victory over Phil Davis in June 2023. He got back on track after back-to-back winless outings against Vadim Nemkov in 2022 for the Bellator light heavyweight title.
Moore entered Bellator Belfast with four consecutive wins, including a submission of Karl Albrektsson in Sept. 2022. His last loss entering the Anderson fight came against Mauro Cerilli in March 2018 at Cage Warriors 92.
Nemkov vacated the light heavyweight belt for a full-time transition to heavyweight, winning his heavyweight debut in February over former PFL champ Bruno Cappelozza. Anderson, a former UFC light heavyweight contender, was considered by many as one of the top light heavyweights without a major title. He defeated top contenders like Johnny Walker and Glover Teixeira during his time in the UFC.
Anderson has teased a potential move up to heavyweight down the line, but he's ready to face a slew of top light heavyweights after earning the belt. For Moore, he'll look to get back on track in his next cage appearance later this year. He could potentially earn a rematch against Anderson with a pair of wins over top contenders.
After a long, winding road to the top, Anderson is basking in the fruits of his labor. Bellator Champions Series kicked off with a bang in Belfast, with a veteran realizing a championship dream.