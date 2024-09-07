3 highlights from ONE Championship 168 you need to see (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship held an event in Denver, CO on Friday, Sept. 7. Many MMA fans were not able to tune in live and may have missed some of the big moments of the night and that's where we come in. We did watch the card and we've selected three of the biggest moments that we think you need to see.
1. Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the new champion
Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated the reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds in the main event to become the new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai champion.
2. Chatri Sityodtong gets his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
ONE Championship's CEO Chatri Sityodtong was given his black belt on the broadcast by Renzo Gracie. Sityodtong was overcome with emption and cried as Gracie tied the belt around his waist. It was a touching moment.
3. Another legend retired
You've probably already seen that Demetrious Johnson retired at the event but you might not have heard about a Muay Thai fighter who also hung up his gloves on Friday night. Liam Harrison retired after his fight with Seksan Or Kwanmuang.
ONE 168 full results
- Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Jonathan Haggerty via KO, Round 1 - 0:49
- Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeated Liam Harrison via TKO, Round 2 - 1:49
- Shamil Erdogan defeated Aung La N Sang via TKO, Round 2 - 2:48
- John Lineker defeated Asa Ten Pow via KO, Round 2 - 2:50
- Victoria Souza defeated Alyse Anderson via unanimous decision
- Isi Fitikefu defeated Hiroyuki Tetsuka via unanimous decision
- Adrian Lee defeated Nico Cornejo via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1- 2:37
- Johan Ghazali defeated Josue Cruz via KO, Round 1 - 3:00
- Johan Estupinan defeated Sean Climaco via TKO, Round 2 - 1:28
ONE 168 bonus winners ($50k)
- Superlek Kiatmoo9 (US$50,000)
- Seksan Or Kwanmuang (US$50,000)
- John Lineker (US$50,000)
- Adrian Lee (US$50,000)
- Johan Ghazali (US$50,000)
- Johan Estupinan (US$50,000)