3 fights we want to see if Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is called off
By Amy Kaplan
The future of the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is up in the air right now and MMA fans are starting to panic. Rightly so, we've waited years for McGregor to get his act together and we were so close. But with the cancelation of the pre-fight press conference and both McGregor and Chandler's cryptic social media posts, fans are slowly losing hope.
If the fight does get canceled (and that hasn't happened yet) it leads us to wonder what fight would be an acceptable replacement for McGregor. Those are hefty shoes to fill and frankly, nothing will be as good as McGregor versus anyone, but there are a few options that could excite the fans.
Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler - BMF title
This is the most likely and easiest fight to make to fill in the slot. We all know Max Holloway will say yes but it might be difficult for Chandler to cut to 155 since he was preparing to fight at 170 in just a few weeks. We'd like to see Chandler stay on the card because he's waited long enough but that might not be possible if we need a title on the line.
Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall at heavyweight
Former middleweight champion and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has talked about going up to heavyweight for a history-making third title. This fight could be huge and historic for the UFC if they could play it right. They'd have to make it for the undisputed title which would mean stripping Jon Jones and elevating Tom Aspinall (which we wanted anyway). I think it might be difficult to see Pereira at heavyweight on just a few week's notice. But imagine if he comes in off three weeks to win the title and make history? I'm getting chills just writing this.
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
This fight needs to happen soon if we have any hopes of this happening at all. It's highly unlikely it would come together on short notice but maybe if you oil Jones up enough and make him feel like a savior of a card, he just might fall for the bai.
Needless to say, we may be putting the cart before the horse and McGregor will show up as planned. That's what we are hoping anyway. We'll update you as soon as we know anything about the status of the fight. But until then, what fight would you like to see as a replacement?