3 fighters we'd like to see Derrick Lewis face next
3. Marcin Tybura
Marcin Tybura (25-8) is another possible opponent for Lewis and one he already defeated by knockout in 2018. This fight makes sense again now because Tybura is currently ranked as the No. 8 heavyweight, is 38 years old, and is unlikely to be booked to fight anyone ranked ahead of him as most top heavyweights are already matched up or waiting on an announcement.
Tybura dominated Tuivasa and choked him out in the first round en route to his most recent victory at UFC Vegas 88. He defended his ranking, avoided Tuivasa's power, and showed he still can hang with dangerous strikers. Tybura wasn't expected to do as well against Tuivasa after dropping his previous main event spot by first-round knockout to current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3).
Rematching Lewis makes sense for him as he can avenge a previous loss. Beating Lewis also gives him momentum because that would be two straight wins in a wide-open division where the next top contender is always one punch away from jutting himself to a title shot. Tybura is 9-4 since previously losing to Lewis and has worked hard to put himself in position as a top heavyweight.
Tybura can clinch, wear on, and take Lewis down. Lewis however carries a nuke in his right hand and can seemingly use it to overcome any deficit, no matter how insurmountable. Both men have a lot to gain from a potential rematch and little to lose.