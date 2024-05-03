3 of Canelo Alvarez's best fights, 1 of the worst
Canelo Alvarez will fight Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4.
By Joe O’Grady
Best: Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
Alvarez's matchup against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight championship likely won't be remembered as an instant classic like his matchups against Golovkin will be. What much of the legacy surrounding this fight focuses on is Alvarez's move to the light heavyweight division for the first time in his career.
As Alvarez had already conquered much of the best contenders in his natural division, his sights were set on making a sizeable leap to light heavyweight. His opponent, Kovalev, entered the contest with an impressive record of 34-3-1 and was the reigning WBO light heavyweight champion. In addition, two of his three career defeats to this point were against Andre Ward who is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in recent memory.
The idea of seamlessly moving to light heavyweight and maintaining the same speed, power, and endurance boxing fans had become accustomed to over the years was hard to comprehend. The idea of knocking Kovalev out in the 11th round was even harder to grasp.
However, Alvarez delivered one of his most impressive performances to date and earned the WBO light heavyweight title, proving once again why he will forever be remembered amongst the greats of the sport.
Best: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders
With over 70,000 people at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in attendance, the showdown between Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders in May 2021 had all the pre-fight makings of a classic matchup. Saunders came into the fight a perfect 30-0 and had serious momentum to become the first person since Floyd Mayweather Jr., to defeat Alvarez.
In a back and forth, highly competitive contest, Alvarez emerged victorious as Saunders was unable to continue after the eighth round. A picture perfect right uppercut fractured the orbital bone of Saunders and forced his eye shut, leading to the fight being called off.
For as long as it lasted, Alvarez out landed Saunders 73-60 in total punches with the official scorecards having the fight very close before the stoppage. Saunders even seemed like he was getting better and more comfortable as the fight prolonged.
However, when you are matched against one of the greatest competitors the sport of boxing has ever seen, you must be perfect in order to come out victorious. In front of a record breaking crowd, Alvarez reestablished the fact that he was among the short list of best boxers on the planet. Alvarez then had his sights set on unifying his division, a feat he went on to accomplish soon after.