3 of Canelo Alvarez's best fights, 1 of the worst
Canelo Alvarez will fight Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4.
By Joe O’Grady
Canelo Alvarez once again makes his Cinco De Mayo weekend appearance, this time to face off against Jaime Munguia in hopes of defending his collection of championships and status as undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world.
Currently standing at 60-2-2, Alvarez is still seemingly in the midst of his prime years. Based off his recent performance against Jermell Charlo from September 2023, he still looks as sharp as ever and still able to dominate the top contenders in the world.
Throughout his illustrious career, Alvarez has put together one of the most impressive track records, with numerous world championships, classic fights, and unforgettable knockouts. Looking ahead, his contest against Munguia should be a fantastic fight, but before Alvarez steps back into the ring, let's take a look back at some of his best career fights and one of his worst.
Best: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2
The second of his three classic fights against Gennady Golovkin was arguably the best and most unforgettable. With their first matchup ending in a controversial split draw from September 2017, Alvarez and Golovkin rematched nearly an exact year later and delivered one of the more memorable fights in recent boxing history.
Alvarez and Golovkin went on to finish their trilogy in September 2022, with Alvarez finishing 2-0-1 in the rivalry, but their initial rematch will likely be remembered as the best of the trio.
Early on, it looked as if Alvarez was in complete control, as he looked like the sharper, more complete fighter of the two. As Alvarez was able to win many of the first six rounds, Golovkin made an adjustment to put together an inspiring performance.
It seemed as if Golovkin was outmatched, but about half way through the contest, he began to take the fight back towards Alvarez, even managing to have his opponent in trouble at times. Though the scorecards read 115-113, 115-113, and 114-114, earning Alvarez the majority decision victory, the heart and determination on display from both competitors is something that will live in boxing history forever.