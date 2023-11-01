3 of the best MMA podcasts that aren't the Joe Rogan Experience
A look at three of the best MMA podcasts ... outside of Joe Rogan's.
Believe You Me
Of all of the fighters who offer Octagon-side commentary, former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, is perhaps the most honest in his assessments. Bisping is also right quick with his cheeky quips amongst his fellow commentators, showing his natural, comedic nature.
While Bisping may not always be able to unleash a full tirade during the broadcast, he is not confined by such limitations on his twice-weekly podcast, Believe You Me. If you have ever watched the video version on YouTube, you may have come across it as Michael Bisping Podcast.
Bisping offers an unabated look at everything under the sun, from current MMA news and fight talk, to non-combat sports news, and just plain life. It is a relatable perspective from someone who many have undoubtedly admired throughout his career.
Adding to the dynamic of the show is co-host and perennial UFC light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, who has also been a solid contributor to the ESPN UFC broadcast team. You can also get an idea of what to expect from the podcast by following Bisping's social media activity, particularly on Twitter, where he regularly engages with fans, celebrities, and keyboard warriors.