3 of the best Conor McGregor weigh-in moments
Conor McGregor has had iconic moments throughout his career, here are three that happened on stage during his weigh-in.
There's an abundance of iconic Conor McGregor moments that have helped him become the biggest superstar in the UFC's history, and a lot of them happened during weigh-ins. This is usually the time when he's riding high and is ready to implement the final tactics of his mental warfare. Ahead of his highly anticipated return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, let's take a look at the best McGregor weigh-in moments.
1. That iconic photo of Conor McGregor on the scale ahead of UFC 189
The best way to learn about McGregor's aura during his run to the featherweight title is by looking at the crowd's reaction during his weigh-in at UFC 189. There was a massive crowd filled with tons of Ireland flags soaring and the pop when McGregor entered the stage was as loud as it gets. In contrast, the entire arena booed Chad Mendes and he had no option but to cheer for himself.
McGregor looked dialed in and the entire area roared with him after his weight was announced. Mendes, on the other hand, received the exact opposite reaction. During the face-off, McGregor repeatedly asked Dana White to let him get closer to Mendes but the boss couldn't risk it seeing the intensity. McGregor dominated the entire sequence and then went on to win the fight even though Mendes did more damage to him than any other prior opponent with his takedowns and ground-and-pound.
2. Conor McGregor taunts Nate Diaz at UFC 202 'He should've killed me when he had the chance'
Chills ran down the crowd's spine when McGregor said, "He should've killed me when he had the chance, because now I'm back, and I'm going to kill you and your whole f*****g team." Joe Rogan was all of us and his reaction also helped in making the UFC 202 weigh-in an instant classic.
Although McGregor had decisively lost the first fight against Nate Diaz, he looked stone cold and his confidence was through the roof in this weigh-in. As the two squared off, security personnel gathered around which is rarely seen in such events, On top of that, White seemed anxious because a brawl could break out anytime. McGregor used a similar line ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier but of course, the impact was nowhere as huge as UFC 202.
3. Conor McGregor predicts Jose Aldo downfall ahead of UFC 194
It seemed like McGregor knew he was about to become the biggest star of the sport during his UFC 194 weigh-in against Jose Aldo. He was welcomed to the stage with some of the loudest chants we've ever seen at a weigh-in event and thousands of Irish fans sang in unison.
McGregor himself was visibly overwhelmed by the support and despite being one of the greatest champions in the sport's history, Aldo barely got any cheers. After an intense face-off where McGregor was actually a lot calmer than usual, he went on to accurately predict that Aldo won't be able to take some of his shots and the rest is history.
McGregor is easily one of the best promoters ever and if all goes well, we might see another memorable weigh-in moment when he faces Chandler at 170 pounds on UFC 303.