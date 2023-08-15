3 of the best Conor McGregor fights, 1 of the worst
Conor McGregor has charted a UFC career with unforgettable triumphs as well as harrowing setbacks. Here are 3 of his best victories, and 1 of his worst defeats.
By Anwesha Nag
The worst fight: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3
There's only one thing worse than suffering the first-ever knockout defeat of your career - breaking your leg in a horrific manner trying to avenge the loss.
When 'nice guy' Conor did not do the trick, McGregor switched back to his 'Notorious' persona ahead of the trilogy with Dustin Poirier. The former double champion left no stone unturned to turn their rivalry as ugly as possible. The Louisiana native attempted to match the fiery build-up while maintaining decency, despite McGregor's unsavory comments about his wife, Jolie Poirier.
However, come fight night, UFC 264 culminated in an anti-climactic end for Conor McGregor. It may have been an accidental step gone wrong, or it may have been a hard check by Poirier. Either way, McGregor ended up suffering a gruesome leg break and had to leave the octagon on a stretcher.
The fight ended in a TKO victory for Dustin Poirier. McGregor was classy in his defeat after UFC 257, but did not put up the same front this time.
The post-fight interview with Joe Rogan went as terribly as the fight. Despite a lower tibia fracture, as confirmed by Dana White later, a disappointed and angry Conor McGregor hurled expletives at Dustin and Jolie. This is where his infamous 'Your wife is in me DMs' line originated, which is unfortunately now a part of MMA lore.
It is perhaps the nature of the defeat and McGregor's temperament after the loss that set this one apart from his other three UFC setbacks. Seated against the cage, still trying to get a verbal upper hand over his opponent, an injured and defeated McGregor looked like he was at the lowest of his entire career.
Even though he has found his spirit back and recovered well from the leg break, McGregor is yet to compete inside the octagon since the injury. His team suffered a lopsided defeat in The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler. If rumors are to be believed, Conor McGregor has no intention of fighting ever again inside the cage.