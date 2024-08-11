2024 full Olympic boxing results: Who won gold in Paris?
By Alex Fesl
With the Paris 2024 games come to an end we wrap up another exciting Olympic boxing competition. This year's games we saw some familiar faces return to glory capturing gold as well as some new comers grabbing their own medals. We saw some viral controversies that erupted social media and gained international headlines. We also saw the untimely death of a beloved Samoan coach, Lionel Elika Fatupaito. In the end, we saw what brought everyone together for this event which was talented boxers from around the world showcasing their skills.
Without a doubt the Uzbekistan team stole the show. The men's Uzbekistan team won five gold medals out of the total seven weight classes. It really should come to no surprise as most of the Uzbekistani fighters had previously won Olympic gold medals or had won gold at high profile tournaments like the World Championships or the regional Asian Games. Like the male Uzbekistan team, the women's Chinese team also dominated. Team China won three gold medals and two silver medals. So the Chinese women were able to medal in five of the six weigh classes.
The USA boxing team qualified eight boxers (four men and four women) but only managed to achieve one bronze medal with Omari Jones. To be fair, the US team has not had a strong showing in the past few Olympics. The team managed four medals (three silver and one bronze ) in Tokyo 2020 and three medals (one gold, one silver, and one bronze) in Rio 2016. So it may be unrealistic expectations to expect team USA to dominate boxing. Team Great Britain had a bit of let down this Olympics also. In the Tokyo 2020 games, the team led countries in total medals in boxing with six (two gold, two silver, two bronze). In this year's Paris games they only managed one medal with Lewis Richardson's bronze. Also notably absent from the games was the Russian team. Prior to the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russia from competing as a response to the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Unfortunately the most attention boxing would get this Olympics revolved around the suspected gender of two female boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting. A lot of misinformation spread after Khelif stopped Angela Carini in the prelims. Many online would claim Khelif was a man or transgender. They would often cite failed gender tests conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA) at the 2023 World Championships. The IOC had previously settled this matter before the Paris games noting that the IBA's testing was illegitimate and lacked credibility thus both boxers would be allowed to compete in Paris. Further research will need to be conducted to determine what exactly the IBA's findings were as both Khelif and Yu-ting had previously competed in the 2022 World Championships without issue.
Men's flyweight
- Gold: Hasanboy Dusmatov UZB
- Silver: Billal Bennama FRA
- Bronze: Junior Alcantara DOM, Daniel Varela de Pina CPV
Dusmatov captured his second gold medal with his first being in Rio 2016. Varela de Pina also became the first ever medalist from Cape Verde.
Men's featherweight
- Gold: Abdumalik Khalokov UZB
- Silver: Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu KGZ
- Bronze: Charlie Senior AUS, Javier Ibanez BUL
Khalokov thoroughly dominated as he has been of late. He previously had won gold at the 2023 World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, and 2022 Asian Championships.
Men's lightweight
- Gold: Erislandy Alvarez CUB
- Silver: Sofiane Oumiha FRA
- Bronze: Wyatt Sanford CAN, Lasha Guruli GEO
Alvarez impressed in defeating the three-time Olympian and two-time medalist Oumiha in the Frenchman's home country. Sanford also became the first Canadian boxing medalist in 28 years.
Men's welterweight
- Gold: Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev UZB
- Silver: Marco Verde MEX
- Bronze: Omari Jones, USA, Lewis Richardson GBR
Muydinkhujaev won a toss up fight vs Jones in the semi finals but dominated the rest of the field in his gold medal performance. Jones and Richardson were both the sole boxing medalists from USA and Great Britain, respectively.
Men's middleweight
- Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak UKR
- Silver: Nurbek Oralbay KAZ
- Bronze: Cristian Pinales DOM, Arlen Lopez CUB
Tokyo silver medalist Khyzhniak was a man on a mission and successfully redeemed himself with a well earned gold medal. Two time gold medalist Lopez was outclassed by Khyzhniak in the semi finals and settled for bronze in his third Olympics.
Men's heavyweight
- Gold: Lazizbek Mullojonov UZB
- Silver Loren Alfonso AZE
- Bronze: Enmanuel Reyes ESP, Davlat Boltaev TJK
Mullojonov like his fellow Uzbekistan countrymen made it look easy and rolled to a gold medal. Tokyo bronze medalist Alfonso improved on his last Oympic performance with a silver medal.
Men's super heavyweight
- Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov UZB
- Silver: Ayoub Ghadfa ESP
- Bronze: Nelvie Tiafack GER, Djamili-Dini Aboudou Moindze FRA
Jalolov, as expected, won his second gold medal with relative ease. Hopefully we will see him contending for a heavyweight title soon.
Women's flyweight
- Gold: Wu Yu CHN
- Silver: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu TUR
- Bronze: Nazym Kyzaibay KAZ, Aira Villegas PHI
Wu Yu continued her dominance in international competitions. She had previously won gold at the 2022 Asian Games, 2023 World Championships, and now the 2024 Olympics. Çakıroğlu repeats as silver medalist in her second Olympics.
Women's bantamweight
- Gold: Chang Yuan CHN
- Silver: Hatice Akbaş TUR
- Bronze: Pang Chol-mi PRK, Im Ae-ji KOR
Yuan became the first Chinese woman to win a gold medal in boxing followed by Wu Yu the following day.
Women's featherweight
- Gold: Lin Yu-ting TPE
- Silver: Julia Szeremeta POL
- Bronze: Esra Yıldız TUR, Nesthy Petecio PHI
Szeremeta was one one of the youngest Olympics boxers at 20 years old but was no match for the controversial yet highly skilled Yu-ting. Returning Tokyo silver medalist Petecio settled for bronze after losing to Szeremeta in the semi finals.
Women's lightweight
- Gold: Kellie Harrington IRL
- Silver: Yang Wenlu CHN
- Bronze: Wu Shih-yi TPE, Beatriz Ferreira BRA
Returning gold medalist from Tokyo, Harrington won her second gold medal and announced retirement shortly afterwards. Also Tokyo silver medalist Ferreira captured bronze after losing in a rematch to Harrington in the semi finals .
Women's welterweight
- Gold: Imane Khelif ALG
- Silver: Yang Liu CHN
- Bronze: Janjaem Suwannapheng THA, Chen Nien-chin TPE
Controversy aside, Khelif looked unbeatable in her capturing gold. It will be interesting to see what she does next and how her story unfolds.
Women's middleweight
- Gold: Li Qian CHN
- Silver: Atheyna Bylon PAN
- Bronze: Caitlin Parker AUS, Cindy Ngamba EOR
Qian completed the Olympic trifecta wining the gold in Paris 2024, silver in Tokyo 2020, and bronze in Rio 2016. Also, Ngamba became the first person to win an Olympic medal for the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR).