Samoan boxing coach passes away at the Olympic Village
By Alex Fesl
Merely hours after the opening ceremony of the Olympic games, the news of the passing of Samoan boxing coach, Lionel Elika Fatupaito, was reported. According to CBS News, the 60-year-old coach was found unresponsive in the Olympic Village on Friday, July 26. Fatupaito was a revered figure in the Samoan boxing community, known for his passion, dedication, and confidence in his athletes.
The International Boxing Association released a statement saying, ”We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024. Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”
The sudden and tragic death of Fatupaito has the Samoan team determined to honor their coach's memory by giving their best performances at the Olympics and beyond.
Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, the sole boxer representing Samoa in this Olympics, took on Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete in the opening preliminary bouts in the heavyweight division. Leading up to the 2024 Olympics, Plodzicki-Faoagali had won gold at the 2023 Pacific Games and bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Plodzicki-Faoagal also previously competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but failed to advance, losing to Uladzislau Smiahlikau from Belarus in the opening bouts. Fast forward to today, Plodzicki-Faoagali fought with a heavy heart and a nation on his shoulder but went on to lose a 5-0 decision to Schelstraete. Plodzicki-Faoagali also has a professional record of 2-0 (1KO) and the boxing community looks forward to him continuing to honor his late coach.
As the world mourns the loss of the beloved coach Fatupaito, the Olympic and boxing community comes together to offer condolences to Fatupaito's family and the entire Samoan nation. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends and his impact on the sport of boxing will be felt for many years to come.