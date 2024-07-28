2020 Olympic boxing champions: Where are they now?
By Alex Fesl
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are underway but before a new boxing champion is crowned, let's take a look back at the previous 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal winners and see what they’ve accomplished since then. The 2020 Olympic class is loaded with world-class boxers and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for them in the next coming years.
Men's flyweight champions
- Gold: Galal Yafai, GBR
- Silver: Carlo Paalam, PHI
- Bronze: Saken Bibossinov, KAZ; Ryomei Tanaka, JPN
Galal Yafai has amassed a professional record of 7-0 (5 KOs) and is currently rated in the top 10 in all major boxing organizations including the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO in the 112 pound division. At this rate, he is one or two fights away from title contention. Carlo Paalam will be competing in the 2024 Olympics and is expected to be the flagbearer for the Philippines in the opening ceremony. Saken Bibossinov will also be competing in the 2024 Olympics. Ryomei Tanaka has not fought since the 2020 Olympics.
Men's featherweight champions
- Gold: Albert Batyrgaziev, ROC
- Silver: Duke Ragan, USA
- Bronze: Lázaro Álvarez, CUB; Samuel Takyi, GHA
Albert Batyrgaziev has a professional record of 11-0 (8 KOs). He is also currently the interim WBA super featherweight champion and rated as the No. 1 contender for the full WBA super featherweight belt. Duke Ragan is 9-0 (1 KO), Lázaro Álvarez is 6-0 (3 KOs), and Samuel Takyi is 3-0 (3 KOs) all as professionals.
Men's lightweight champions
- Gold: Andy Cruz, CUB
- Silver: Keyshawn Davis, USA
- Bronze: Harry Garside, AUS; Hovhannes Bachkov, ARM
Andy Cruz is 3-0 (1 KO) and ranked in the top 15 in all major boxing organizations in the 135-pound division. Davis is 11-0 (7 KOs) and is rated No. 3 by the WBA, IBF, and WBO respectively. Both Cruz and Keyshawn Davis could be looking at title shots next year or in the near future with their high rankings and strong promotional backing. Harry Garside is 3-0 (2 KOs) as a professional and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Hovhannes Bachkov is 5-0 (4 KOs) as a professional, respectively.
Men's welterweight champions
- Gold: Roniel Iglesias, CUB
- Silver: Pat McCormack, GRB
- Bronze: Andrey Zamkovoy, ROC; Aidan Walsh, IRL
Roniel Iglesias is 4-0 (3 KOs) and Pat McCormack is 5-0 (4 KOs) both as professionals. Andrey Zamkovoy has continued his amateur career but did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Aidan Walsh will be competing in the 2024 Olympics.
Men's middleweight champions
- Gold: Hebert Conceição, BRA
- Silver: Oleksandr Khyzhniak, UKR
- Bronze: Gleb Bakshi, ROC; Eumir Marcial, PHI
Hebert Conceição is 6-0 (3 KOs) as a pro and is coming off of an impressive victory last June over former 2012 Olympic bronze medal recipient and fellow Brazilian, Esquiva Falcão 30-2 (20 KOs). Oleksandr Khyzhniak won the gold medal at the 2023 European Games and is set to compete at the 2024 Olympics. Gleb Bakshi is 4-0 (2 KOs) as a pro. EumirMarcial is 5-0 (3 KOs) as a pro and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
Men's light heavyweight champions
- Gold: Arlen López, CUB
- Silver: Benjamin Whittaker, GRB
- Bronze: Loren Alfonso, AZE; Imam Khataev, ROC
Arlen Lopez is 3-0 (2 KOs) as a pro and will be participating in the 2024 Olympics. Benjamin Whittaker is 8-0 (5 KOs) as a pro and has been featured on several high-profile UK undercards. Imam Khataev is 7-0 (7 KOs) as a pro and like Whittaker has a strong promotional backing and fan-friendly style. Many have likened Khataev to the next Artur Beterbiev. Expect to see more of Whittaker and Khataev in the near future, perhaps even a rematch as professionals this time around. Lastly, Loren Alfonso will be back competing in the 2024 Olympics.
Men's heavyweight champions
- Gold: Julio César La Cruz, CUB
- Silver: Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, ROC
- Bronze: Abner Teixeira, BRA; David Nyika, NZL
Julio César La Cruz is 2-0 (2 KOs) as a pro and will be competing in the 2024 Olympics. Muslim Gadzhimagomedov is 4-0 (3 KOs) as a pro and is currently the WBA’s first-ever bridgerweight champion. Just to note, bridgerweight is not universally accepted as an official weight class by all major boxing organizations yet. David Nyika is 9-0 (8 KOs) as a pro and rated No. 14 by the WBA in the cruiserweight division. Nyika has strong promotional backing and seems to be on a fast track towards title contention next year. Abner Teixeira has not turned pro yet but is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
Men's super heavyweight champions
- Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov, UZB
- Silver: Richard Torrez Jr, USA
- Bronze: Frazer Clarke, GRB; Kamshybek Kunkabayev, KAZ
Bakhodir Jalolov is 14-0 (14 KOs) as a pro and is rated No.10 by the WBC and No. 15 by the WBO. Currently, the heavyweight division is in a bit of a log jam at the top with Oleksandr Uysk being the undisputed champion, so Jalolov may have to wait for his shot at one of the belts anytime soon. With that said, Jalolov will be competing in the 2024 Olympics. Richard Torrez is 10-0 (10 KOs) as a pro and has been featured in many preliminary bouts on Top Rank-promoted fight cards. Frazer Clarke is 8-0-1 (6 KOs) as a professional and in his last match fought for several regional European belts but drew versus Fabio Wardley 17-0-1 (16 KOs). Kamshybek Kunkabayev is 5-0 (4 KOs) as a pro and is set to compete at the 2024 Olympics.
Women's flyweight champions
- Gold: Stoyka Krasteva, BUL
- Silver: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, TUR
- Bronze: Tsukimi Namiki, JPN; Huang Hsiao-wen, TPE
Stoyka Krasteva retired from boxing after winning the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics. Buse Naz Çakıroğlu most recently won gold at the 2024 European Championships and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Tsukimi Namiki has continued her amateur career but failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Huang Hsiao-wen won gold at the 2023 World Championships and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics.
Women's featherweight champions
- Gold: Sena Irie, JPN
- Silver: Nesthy Petecio, PHI
- Bronze: Karriss Artingstall, GBR; Irma Testa, ITA
Sena Irie retired from boxing shortly after the 2020 Olympics. Nesthy Petecio most recently won gold at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Irma Testa won gold at the 2023 World Championships and is also set to compete at the 2024 Olympics. Karriss Artingstall is 6-0 (1 KO) as a professional, respectively.
Women's lightweight champions
- Gold: Kellie Harrington, IRL
- Silver: Beatriz Ferreira, BRA
- Bronze: Sudaporn Seesondee, THA; Mira Potkonen, FIN
Kellie Harrington most recently received bronze at the 2024 European Championships and is set to compete for the 2024 Olympics. Ferreira is 5-0 (2 KOs) as a pro and the current IBF lightweight champion. Beatriz Ferreira and Lauren Price are the only professional world champions from the 2020 Olympics class at the moment. Sudaporn Seesondee and Mira Potkonen both have not fought since the last Olympics.
Women's welterweight champions
- Gold: Busenaz Sürmeneli, TUR
- Silver: Gu Hong, CHN
- Bronze: Lovlina Borgohain, IND; Oshae Jones, USA
Busenaz Sürmeneli most recently won the gold medal at the 2024 European Championships and is set to compete at the 2024 Olympics. Gu Hong has continued her amateur career but failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Lovlina Borgohain most recently won gold at the 2023 World Championships and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics. And Oshae Jones is 7-0 (3 KOs) as a pro, respectively.
Women's middleweight champions
- Gold: Lauren Price, GRB
- Silver: Li Qian, CHN
- Bronze: Nouchka Fontijn, NED; Zemfira Magomedalieva, ROC
Lauren Price is 7-0 (1 KO) and is currently the IBO and WBA welterweight champion. She recently defeated former undisputed champion Jessica McCaskill 12-4-1 (5 KOs) this past May. Li Qian most recently received bronze at the 2023 World Championships and is set to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Nouchka Fontijn has not fought since the last Olympics and Zemfira Magomedalieva did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics.