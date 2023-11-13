10 Power Slap strikers you need to know
These are some of the names you need to know if you're just getting into the Power Slap fandom.
By Amy Kaplan
Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas
Christapher Thomas (yes, it's spelled that way) is one of the coaches for season 2 of Power Slap: Road to the Title. He'll be coaching opposite Muniz who he'll face at Power Slap 6 in hopes of defending his welterweight title.
Thomas earned his strap when he defeated Jesus Gaspar Diaz at Power Slap 1 but hasn't competed since then.
He had a tough upbringing and was raised "dirt poor" according to him. It's that struggle that really motivates him to compete.
“My heart. Everything that happened to me in my life, when you’re going to do fighting, you use that sh*t to unleash," he said. “When I think about the way I was raised, I get angry. And I use that in my fights.”
Damien "The Bell" Dibbell
Damien Dibbell is the reigning Power Slap heavyweight champion and defended his title at Power Slap 5 versus Nate "The Buffalo Soldier" Burnard.
Dibbell spoke about what it's like to be slapped and how he powers through it.
“When you know the hit is coming, there is nothing you can do about it,” he said. “Really, I blank out my mind, focusing on staring directly at him or where I am going to place my chin to receive the slap. As it’s about to hit, that’s when you tense up and try to eat the hit.”
Ayjay "Static" Hintz
Ayjay Hintz was an instant Power Slap star. His unconventional approach to training (he doesn't train) drew eyes to the calm, cool, and collected striker. And it paid off for him for a long time.
Hintz was the first light heavyweight champion and defended his title at Power Slap 2. But he lost it when he faced Ron Bata at Power Slap 3.
Fans missed him at Power Slap 5 but are eager to see if he'll return for Power Slap 6.
“I live for this s***," he said of the sport he is now know for.