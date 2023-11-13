10 Power Slap strikers you need to know
These are some of the names you need to know if you're just getting into the Power Slap fandom.
By Amy Kaplan
Koa "Da Crazy Hawaiian" Viernes
Koa Viernes, best known as Da Crazy Hawaiian, made history by becoming Power Slap's first ever Super Heavyweight champion at Power Slap 5. He defeated a fellow Hawaiian Kalani "Toko" Vakameilalo.
He's not new to the slap fighting scene and was a previous star in the SlapFIGHT league where he did a 20 round competition.
"When people ask me what I do, I ask them, 'Have you ever been slapped?' They look at me like I'm crazy, so then I have to say, 'I'm not going to slap you, I promise.' But that's slapfighting. It's a simple sport, but it's a crazy sport, too. If you think about it, you gotta be crazy to be in this sport," he said in May 2022.
John "The Machine" Davis
John Davis is the Power Slap reigning middleweight champion and has defended his title three times, the most of any striker so far. He won the title at Power Slap 1 when he defeated Azael "El Perro" Rodriguez. He defended it at Power Slap 2 against Wesley "All the Smoke" Drain and then defeated Rodriguez again in a rematch at Power Slap 5.
He is a former power lifter who would fight his friends before finding an outlet.
“Me and my friends from high school were a rowdy bunch,” Davis said. “We would go out and just fist fight and kick each other.”
Austin "Turp Daddy Slim" Turpin
If you follow anyone, you need to follow Austin Turpin. He's one of the biggest fan-favorites due to his hilariously loud personality, clever trash talk and honest persona. What you see is what you get.
Turpin was hoping to knock Bata off his throne at Power Slap 5 but fell short in his first attempt at a title. What that means is you'll get to watch his climb back to the title. At press time she's still ranked as the No. 1 contender.