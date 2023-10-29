10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
5. Mike Tyson
"Iron" Mike Tyson is one of history's most iconic boxers. His legendary knockout power allowed him to finish his first nineteen opponents, some twelve of them even seconds into the first round. He also became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at only twenty years old.
Tyson grew up in Brooklyn and displayed an early interest in boxing. When famous trainer Cus D.Amato scouted Tyson and saw his potential, he taught him his now-famous peek-a-boo style of boxing and set Tyson on a trajectory toward greatness.
The two-time heavyweight champion, Tyson, finished his career with a 50-6 professional record along with 44 blistering knockouts. Though only 5'10" and by heavyweight standards, one of the shorter men to compete in the weight class, Tyson also became one of the most feared and was known to be able to knock any opponent out on any given night.
Given his propensity to not only invoke fear but also to back up his larger-than-life reputation with in-ring skills, Tyson is certainly one of boxing's most prominent competitors.