1 UFC Atlantic City highlight you have to see to believe
UFC Atlantic City featured a brutal one-punch knockout in the Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj fight.
One UFC Atlantic City fighter earned a brutal one-punch knockout in his first appearance in the Octagon. Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Ibo Aslan made his UFC debut against Anton Turkalj in Atlantic City. Despite facing plenty of adversity at the hands of Turkalj inside the cage, Aslan rallied in Round 3 to send Turkalj collapsing to the canvas from a big overhand right.
Aslan has now won four straight overall and moves to 1-0 in his UFC career. He earned a shot in the UFC by finishing Paulo Renato Jr. on DWCS in August.
Aslan got his revenge after Turkalj handed him his first professional loss at Brave CF 40 in Aug. 2020. It stands as the only defeat of his career, as of this writing, and he's looking indomitable ever since.
Aslan vs. Turkalj 2 was a wild rematch inside the UFC Octagon. The two light heavyweights traded wild exchanges from the opening minutes of the fight, with both 205-pounders nearly finishing the other. After pushing the pace in Round 3, Aslan found a big opening and took advantage of it. He sent Turkalj flying with an overhand right that sounded like a bat hitting a ball.
Watch Aslan pull off the jaw-dropping knockout below.
Ibo Aslan proves he's a top light heavyweight prospect
Aslan's performance also earned him a 'Fight of the Night' post-fight bonus from UFC president Dana White. He and Turkalj took home an extra $50,000 for their efforts inside the cage.
It had been a long, winding road to the UFC Octagon for Aslan ahead of his highly-anticipated debut. Before his appearance on DWCS in August, he enjoyed brief stints in European promotions such as Vendetta, Austrian FC, and Brave CF.
Aslan made his professional MMA debut in 2016 in Austrian FC, earning a quick finish of Mattia Calore. He went on to win his first eight professional fights before a submission loss to Turkalj at Brave CF 40. The loss to Turkalj ended up fueling Aslan's current streak. After four consecutive first-round knockouts, Aslan was tested once again in the rematch with Turkalj, but this time he got the last laugh.
Tallying wild finishes inside the cage is nothing new for Aslan. All 13 of his career wins have come by knockout and his fights have never gone to the judges' scorecards. Aslan is a top light heavyweight prospect to keep an eye on in 2024 and beyond. He's still approaching his physical prime and could potentially be on the fast track to the light heavyweight Top 15.
After earning his first UFC win, Aslan will look to continue his sharp-rising momentum in his next Octagon test. Check out the full results and highlights you might've missed from UFC Atlantic City here.