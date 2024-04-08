1 best and worst bet at UFC 300
Here's what you need to know to potentially make some money while watching UFC 300.
UFC 300 features one enticing bet and one bet you should swiftly avoid when gambling on the fights.
UFC 300 promises high drama amidst high stakes on April 13 in Las Vegas. The card is stacked from top-to-bottom, featuring a slew of former and current UFC titleholders.
As one of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 300 is also expected to be a busy night for sportsbooks around the United States. UFC fights are a popular option for bettors, and UFC 300 has some intriguing options to potentially make some money.
Ahead of UFC 300, here is one bet to strongly consider and one to dismiss ahead of the event. All odds according to FanDuel. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Best Bet: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (O 1.5)
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (O 1.5) -160
UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira will headline UFC 300 against Hill in his first title defense. The two power punchers promise an exciting matchup inside the Octagon, although it's also smart to expect a prolonged chess match.
Pereira and Hill are known for their one-punch knockout potential and electric striking prowesses. Both light heavyweights are also known for seldom getting knocked out in their careers, with two combined knockout losses between them.
While Pereira and Hill aren't grappling novices, they find most of their successes on their feet. This sets up a significantly low chance for a submission finish in the UFC 300 main event.
Despite Pereira and Hill's supreme confidence ahead of UFC 300, their stylistic matchup could set up a multiple-round feeling-out process for both fighters. Hill hasn't fought since he won the then-vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 in Jan. 2023, before vacating the belt due to an Achilles injury.
Hill's yearlong hiatus could mean for a slow start to the fight with Pereira, one of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports. Pereira is also likely well aware of Hill's power after the former titleholder's recent finishes of Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.
When strikers of Pereira and Hill's talents meet in the Octagon, fights usually start with prolonged patience, which makes taking the over 1.5 rounds a potentially lucrative venture.
Worst bet: Aleksandar Rakic
Aleksandar Rakic -138
Rakic returns against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300. While he enters the fight as a slight betting favorite, a long hiatus makes taking a chance on him a risky venture.
Rakic returns to the Octagon after suffering an injury stoppage loss to Jan Blachowicz in May 2022. He suffered a serious knee injury that has resulted in a long recovery process.
Rakic's injury was a disappointing setback after back-to-back wins over Santos and Anthony Smith. A win over Prochazka could potentially earn him a light heavyweight title shot.
But, facing an opponent of Prochazka's awkward style and prestigious caliber is challenging, especially after a nearly two-year absence from competition. While Rakic's knee injury is likely fully healed ahead of UFC 300, it could take a fight or two for him to feel back at full strength and confidence inside the Octagon.
Prochazka is also fighting with a lot to prove after a TKO loss to Pereira at UFC 295. This will be his second fight back after being sidelined for 17 months with a shoulder injury.
Rakic has the striking to match Prochazka inside the Octagon, but possible cage rust combined with Prochazka's unique skillset makes it too big of a risk to bet on. Bettors would be wise to avoid big wagers on a long-awaited return at UFC 300.