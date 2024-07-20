World record: What's the fastest knockout in Olympics history & other boxing records
By Amy Kaplan
Boxing has been a staple in the Summer Olympics for as long as I can remember. The tradition of the sport, mixed with the skill of the action makes it a fan favorite every year. This article will reveal some of Olympic boxing's most interesting records and notable historic moments.
What's the fastest knockout in Olympics history?
I couldn't find the official fastest knockout in Olympics history because a Junior Olympics KO caught my eye. Mike Tyson secured an eight-second KO at the 1982 Junior Olympics. Watch that highlight above. Seniesa Estrada holds the fasted women's boxing knockout which she got in seven seconds in 2021.
Which country has the most gold medals?
The United States is the most decorated country in the Olympics if you are just counting gold medals. Team USA has 50 gold medals, coming in second is Cuba with 41.
Who won the gold in 2020?
Technically the 2020 Olympics took place in 2021 due to COVID, but when they did happen Team USA did rather well. Duke Ragan and Keyshawn Davis became the first two professional boxers to win medals (silver). No gold medals were awarded to Team USA that year.
How many medals does Team USA have?
We already established that the USA has 50 gold medals, but they asl have 27 silver medals and 40 bronze medals making the medal count a whopping 117.
Who has won the most gold medals?
It's a fitting three way tie for three boxers who have all earned three god medals, the most of anyone else. Hungary's Laszlo Papp, and Cuba's Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon. Boxers from the US have only won two gold.