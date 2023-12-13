World MMA Awards live stream
The stars of the MMA world will be out to celebrate 2023 in mixed martial arts, here's how to watch.
On Thursday, Dec. 14, ahead of UFC 296, Fighters Only will host the 15th annual World MMA Awards to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of figures within the world of mixed martial arts.
The awards are set to be held in the Sahara Theatre at the Sahara Casino and Resort in Las Vegas. This will be the second time the event has been held in this venue, the last time being the 14th annual World MMA Awards in 2022.
The 2023 World MMA Awards will feature 22 award categories, including fighter of the year, female fighter of the year, fight of the year, knockout of the year, submission of the year, and many more. This year’s awards have over 100 nominees spanning all categories, representing multiple promotions within the sport of MMA.
Nominees for fighter of the year include Israel Adesanya, Aljamain Sterling, Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev and Sadibou Sy, and the nominees for female fighter of the year are Alexa Grasso, Amanda Nunes, Larissa Pacheco, Seika Izawa and Liz Carmouche.
Of the men nominated, Adesanya is the only one to have won the award previously when he took home the trophy at the 2019/2020 awards. Nunes is a multiple time female fighter of the year award winner, first winning the award in 2016, then back to back in 2018 and at the 2019/2020 awards.
Where to watch the 2023 World MMA Awards
This year, the World MMA Awards are partnering with DAZN for the online coverage of the event, with DAZN subscribers being able to stream the event live on the streaming service. The television distribution partner for the 2023 World MMA Awards is still unknown, however, the awards have been broadcast by CBS Sports Network, NBC Sports, and ESPN since 2018. Before this, the awards were broadcast on the Fox Sports Network.