Why undisputed isn’t enough: Thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
Throughout professional boxing's century-plus history, the most significant matches could be categorized as event fights. These fights were battles between two fighters known to the general public, both with personalities that attract fans outside the limits of the sweet science. Usually, these fights held some significance to the era or division in which the participants fought. Yet, there have always been fights that were done for the attraction—simply for their ability to generate money.
In today's streaming era, the attraction-event fight is at its most prevalent. Boxing's most talked about fighter outside boxing circles isn't on Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list. Instead, it's a social media star in Jake Paul whose resume is riddled with fights based on the money they can generate rather than a stepping-stone to get him closer to a world title. Other than Paul's upcoming fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, the fight fans are pontificating about the most is a fight between two of boxing's best pound-for-pound and former undisputed champions. However, they are more than two weight classes apart.
Terence Crawford's (40-0, 31 KOs) upcoming bout with Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title is headlining a massive PPV card on August 3. A title in a fourth weight class will put Crawford among legends like Robert Duran, Pernell Whitaker, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, and Floyd Mayweather as former lightweight champions who won a title at junior middleweight. However, while intriguing, the clash with Madrimov has become an afterthought. What's on the minds of fans and Crawford is a fight between him and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs).
Since Crawford's career-defining virtuoso performance against Errol Spence in the summer of 2023, the two-time undisputed champion has repeatedly mentioned his willingness and desire to fight Alvarez. Yet, in the welterweight division, a challenger awaits the Nebraska native. One in which he would be the favorite and garner further evidence that he is, in fact, the best fighter in all of boxing. That fight is with Jaron "Boots" Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs). The Philadelphia fighter currently holds the IBF welterweight title and is, without question, the most significant threat to Crawford at welterweight or junior middleweight.
In boxing, when a fighter wins and earns the distinction of being recognized as the undisputed champion in a weight class, the prevailing thought is that the work is done. There is nothing left to prove. And while that notion holds some truth, boxing history shows us that plenty of champions have defended their undisputed title multiple times against worthy contenders. Bernard Hopkins, the first champion to unify all four major titles in 2004, although he became undisputed middleweight champion in the three-belt era years earlier in 2001, made six defenses of his undisputed crown. He stayed in the division and twice fought his would-be successor, Jermain Taylor, in two controversial bouts. Something Crawford isn't interested in duplicating.
"Where I'm at right now, I'm looking at the fight that makes the most sense, and that's not Boots," Crawford told Ariel Helwani. Canelo is going to bring way more to my legacy; way more to my bank account. At the end of the day, when boxing is done with, what will we have? I want to have a legacy that people talk about for ages, and not only that, I want a bank account that will last for ages."
For his part, Alvarez has made multiple defenses of his undisputed super middleweight championship. All four defenses were in fights where Alvarez was the heavy favorite against opposition that straddled the line between mediocre and good. For the last several years, fans have been demanding to see Alvarez defend his title against former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs). Alvarez has been dismissive of Benavidez to a fault, sounding purposely ignorant about Benavidez's competition. Compared to the four-division champions' previous four opponents, Benavidez comes out favorably.
While Alvarez is no longer considered the top fighter in the world pound-for-pound, he still has the best resume in boxing. His resume has entitled him to fight whenever and whoever he chooses. But his comments haven't endeared him to fans, as only his most ardent supporters have been able to defend his reasoning for continually avoiding Benavidez.
"If the money's right, I can fight Benavidez right now," Alvarez said to ESPN earlier this year. It's only a matter of money at this point. Everybody is asking for everything. When I fought Lara, Austin Trout, Miguel Angel Cotto, Mayweather, Billy Joe Saunders, and Triple G, everybody said I didn't want to fight them, and I fought them all. So right now, I can do whatever I want."
Alvarez doing whatever he wants has led to a fight with super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga. Canelo-Berlanga is a fight that will be force-fed as a chapter in the storied boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. In reality, Berlanga is fortunate to have an undefeated record and to be with the right promoter in Matchroom Boxing. Every criticism Alvarez has aimed at Benavidez and his resume is tenfold for Berlanga. Since 2022, Benavidez has held the WBC interim super middleweight title and garnered the most significant victories of his career, including wins over Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and most recently, Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
Better fights are available for both Canelo and Crawford
"He's not going to fight me," said Benavidez. "I think he's just running out of things to say. He's literally said every excuse. He said that I only bring 25 pounds in and I'm not nothing. I'm this and that. I'm not dedicated. I'm not respectful. I don't really think he's scared of me. I think he doesn't want me to get the torch passed."
The announcement of Alvarez-Berlanga was followed by Benavidez stating that he would be staying at light heavyweight to pursue a fight with the winner of the upcoming match between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. This doesn't necessarily mean an Alvarez-Benavidez clash won't occur in the future, but it does again put the fight on the back burner.
The question now turns to why Alvarez would consider fighting Crawford. For Crawford, the reasons for wanting to fight Alvarez are apparent. It's the biggest fight he can make from a monetary standpoint, and if he's successful against Madrimov, it will give him an opportunity to become a five-division champion. A win over Alvarez will cement Crawford as an all-time great and firmly establish him as the best fighter of this era. But a win over Crawford comes with a list of excuses for Alvarez. He did what he was supposed to do. He was the bigger fighter. And a loss to a recent welterweight could be devastating to Alvarez's legacy.
"Not speaking on Canelo's behalf because I don't represent him, I don't think he's overly interested in the Terence Crawford fight because I'm thinking he'll be thinking, 'I'm not going to get any credit for beating Terence Crawford,'" stated Eddie Hearn, who has worked with Alvarez on numerous occasions. "He's a 147-pounder who just moved to 154. You're asking him to move to 168 and fight a guy that's massively outsized him. Also, at this stage of Canelo Alvarez's career, stylistically, I'm not sure he wants to fight a mover that he's going to have to chase around the ring."
Yet lately, Alvarez has let the thought of fighting Crawford become more of a reality. With the emergence of Saudi Arabia's Turki Alalshikh becoming a player in the boxing landscape and the potential paycheck a fight with Crawford could deliver, Alvarez has thawed his views on facing the former undisputed welterweight kingpin.
"Crawford is a great fighter, obviously, three divisions below, Alvarez said to Seconds Out. "As I've said before, I've fought bigger guys in my category, smaller guys, older guys, younger guys. At the end of the day, I was born to fight, and I'll fight anyone, obviously, on terms that suit me best. At this point in my career, I'll always make the best fights, but they have to benefit me. It depends on the money, but why not?"
David Benavidez and Jaron Ennis deserve fights with Canelo and Crawford
A fighter becoming the undisputed champion is an extraordinary occurrence. It should be treated with reverence despite it happening more frequently. Since 2017, seven male boxers have earned undisputed status, three of which did it in two weight classes. Despite its status, being the undisputed champion shouldn't be used as a shield. Both Alvarez and Crawford have fights available to them that would be potentially more exciting and add to their respective legacies. Ennis and Benavidez deserve their shots at glory. More contenders emerging afterward is part of the nature of boxing. Being the undisputed champion isn't synonymous with the hard work being done. It's a mantle that can be too heavy to carry, yet it's a fighter's responsibility to defend it or give it up.
Realistically, Canelo-Crawford is a colossal fight bigger than both Crawford-Ennis and Canelo-Benavidez. However, the vast majority of its weight relies on its box office, and it's one-sided regarding which fighter benefits from a historical perspective. Fights with Ennis and Benavidez offer less financially but can add more to both pound-for-pound mainstays legacies.
Events and attractions are crucial to boxing's health. They keep sports on the minds of the average sports fan, but real fights matter more.