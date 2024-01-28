Why didn't Sage Northcutt fight at ONE 165?

LEGEND 🥋 Shinya Aoki submits John Lineker in their openweight MMA showdown! @a_ok_i



Purchase the PPV now to catch the rest of ONE 165!#ONE165 | 🔴 Live Now

🇯🇵 Abema PPV 👉 https://t.co/xQ4Ifm4TH5

🌍 Global PPV 👉 https://t.co/8azyYuxNG9#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/oClCgjxfZi