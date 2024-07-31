Why isn't Nick Diaz fighting at UFC Abu Dhabi anymore?
The UFC has had a bunch of legends in their organization. Some were champions, while other fighters were just fun journeymen. The Diaz brothers were exciting journeymen, entertaining in personality and fight style. Nate Diaz, the younger brother, had lots of shine as he always put on shows for fight fans, regardless of the opponent. The older brother, Nick Diaz, had the potential to replicate that same amount of stardom but could not due to complicated circumstances.
Nick began his MMA career in August 2001, competing in small organizations such as the IFC Warriors and the WEC. The UFC was impressed with Nick's entertaining style, which included strong finishing ability, and they allowed him to sign with them in 2005. His UFC debut was against Jeremy Jackson, who he fought twice before, outside the UFC, and who was 1-1 with Nick. Nick won by third-round submission and went on to put on a slate of entertaining fights with the UFC. He later went on a three-fight losing streak, damaging his UFC career possibly, but luckily bounced back with a decision win over Ray Steinbeiss, at International Cage Fighting, boosting his career.
Besides the UFC, Nick's career had a major boost when he competed in Strikeforce where he became a welterweight champion, with title defenses. It was planned for Nick to return to the UFC to face then-UFC welterweight champion George St-Pierre in 2011, but Nick was pulled from the event due to not showing up to any media press conferences. Nick instead faced BJ Penn, in the UFC 137 main event, as a No. 1 contender fight, where he won by unanimous decision in October 2011. Nick was initially going to face St-Pierre at UFC 143, but due to St-Pierre being injured, Carlos Condit stepped in for an interim title fight. After Condit won by unanimous decision, Nick claimed he was retiring, which many people did not buy.
Nick later tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for about a year. He and St-Pierre finally fought in March 2013, at UFC 158, for the welterweight championship, which St-Pierre won by unanimous decision. Nick supposedly retired yet again and many people did not buy it once more. He returned to the UFC with a new contract in July 2014. His return fight was a main event against Anderson Silva in January 2015 at UFC 183. Silva won by unanimous decision, but his win was overturned to a no-contest after testing positive for drostanolone and androsterone. The most damaging aspect to Nick's fighting career later happened, as he was suspended for five years in September 2015 due to testing positive for marijuana at UFC 183.
Nick Diaz was supposed to fight Vicente Luque at UFC Abu Dhabi
Nick finally returned to action at UFC 266, in September 2021, for a rematch against Robbie Lawler, who he knocked out when both were young up-and-comers. Nick did not show up in the best shape, as he quit against Lawler in the third round. Supposedly, Nick was injured coming in, and he was in financial hardship, leading his mind to not be in a good place for that fight. After a three-year layoff, Nick was set to return against No. 13 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque as a special, 5-round co-main event for an Abu Dhabi fight night on August 3. However, the fight got canceled due to Nick having travel issues, leading the UFC to look now to rebook the fight at a later date. It appears the main reasons Nick barely fights are injuries and a tough relationship with the UFC, due to past controversies.