Here's why Ian Garry was kicked out of Team Renegade
Ian Garry claims the gym called him a threat to Leon Edwards, the gym refutes that claim.
By Amy Kaplan
Ian Garry is one of the biggest rising stars in the UFC right now. But he may have just hit a road bump in his training routine.
Garry spends most of his time training at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida but often cross-trained with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at Team Renegade in Birmingham, England. That has since changed, according to Garry.
Garry says he was asked to stop training at Team Renegade due to conflicts with Edwards' training.
“Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there. Because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand," Garry told The Independent. “I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.'"
Garry is coming off a decision win over Neil Magny and remains undefeated in his professional career, so far. He's slated to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296, a card headlined by Edwards.
Team Renegade responds to Ian Garry's claim that he a 'threat' to Leon Edwards
After Garry's comments were made public, the gym released a statement refuting his claims that they asked him to leave because of Edwards.
“Sometimes the coaches allow fighters to come in from the outside, but this is very much a privilege and not the norm,” Team Renegade wrote in a statement to The Independent. “If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade. This has nothing to do with one specific fighter or a specific coach.”
So far Edwards has not spoken publicly, but we expect it to be a big topic of discussion leading up to the fight come Dec. 16.