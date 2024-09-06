Who is Zhu Rong?
Zhu Rong (25-5) is a Chinese lightweight mixed martial artist set to fight Chris Padilla (14-6) at UFC Vegas 97. Rong rejoins the UFC after an unsuccessful prior stint from 2021-2022. He earned his way back to the promotion after retooling with UAE Warriors and winning the Road to UFC Season 2 lightweight tournament.
Rong's first foray with the world's top MMA promotion came with a loss at UFC 261 against Kazula Vargas (15-6). Despite the fact Rong earned the distinction of being the first fighter born in the 2000s to compete with the UFC, weight misses and a 1-2 record signaled his end with the company. Abundant potential kept the 24-year-old Rong's UFC hopes alive and after beating Shin Haraguchi (8-2)(1) in the RTU lightweight finale, he has his second chance.
Like many other budding Chinese fighters, Rong trained in Sanda before moving on to MMA. He fought his first professional fight fresh off his sixteenth birthday. He continued competing for regional promotions throughout China like WLF.
Rong's previous gym was the Enbo Fight Club in Chengdu, China. However, Rong switched gears and is currently under American Top Team's tutelage in Coconut Creek, Florida. There's no shortage of lightweight talent in that camp, so Rong will have great preparation to get his UFC career on track.
Zhu Rong fights Chris Padilla at UFC Vegas 97
Rong is a strong striker with finishing ability. Of his victories, 15 are by knockout and six are via submission. He works out of the orthodox stance and though only 5 feet 9 inches tall, he has a 71-inch reach. Rong's right hand is monstrous and he's imposing when the cage doors shut. If Rong figures out his issues making weight, he can be a lightweight force.
While Rong hunts for redemption, Padilla will work to keep his success rolling after a successful UFC Vegas 91 debut against James Llontop (14-4). He won with a first-round submission, building a four-fight overall winning streak dating back to his days on the regional scene.
Padilla is 28 years old and stacks up nicely against Rong. He too stands 5 feet 9 inches tall but holds an edge in reach with a 74-inch wingspan. Padilla has also shown to be a finisher. carrying seven knockouts and five submissions into this consequential face-off between prospects.
Both young fighters have had ups and downs in beginning their respective careers, so it'll be interesting to see how they go about this matchup. They've each won their last four contests and are prone to ending fights.
Rong may have slight edges in experience and power, but his weight misses, proclivity to fade later in some fights, and four submission losses are areas to exploit should Padilla pick the right spots. Padilla showed poise in his lone Octagon appearance but faces a game and hungry opponent. He must be sharp to avoid the onslaught of a newly motivated Rong.
Rong and Padilla are scheduled to open the UFC Vegas 97 main card. Lightweight is arguably one of the UFC's deepest divisions and the winner of this fight moves closer to asserting himself as a fighter on the rise.