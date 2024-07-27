Who won the first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics?
By Amy Kaplan
The 2024 Olympic ceremony took place on Friday, July 27 and there's already been several medals awarded since then. The first Olympic gold medal has been awarded, but it wasn't in Paris. Here's what happened.
The first gold medal was given in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event which took place in Chateauroux, more than three hours outside of Paris. The winner was China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao who won the gold over South Korea's Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun 16-12.
Even more impressive is the age of the two gold medalists, 17-year-old Huang and 19-year-old Sheng smiled and waved to the crowd but remained calm and professional. This is only the second time this event has been included in the Olympics and China won gold that time too.
Who won the first Olympic medal in 2024?
Even though Yuting and Lihao were the first Olympians to earn a gold, they were not the first to be awarded a medal. Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le won the first medal of the game earning the bronze in the same game.
Team USA Olympic medal count
At press time, Saturday 10 am PT, team USA had yet to win a gold medal, but they secured a silver and bronze. There's still a long way to go as the Olympics are just starting. Follow along with FanSided MMA for Olympics coverage centered around combat sports events. Boxing begins on Saturday and is usually the highlight of the combat sports calendar.